Sheep In Wolves’ Clothing

I know that after I leave, savage sheep will come in among you and will not spare the pack.

My apologies to St. Paul. Here’s the real scripture:

“I know that after I leave, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock.” – Acts 20:29

Jemma Mackenzie writes:

Here’s “Pet” the orphaned lamb who thinks she’s a dog. “Pet”, from a very young age started following our oldest collie Dice around, believing that Dice was her mum. Pet would follow her everywhere, even sleeping in the same bed together.

I always found it hilarious when Pet would start jumping around with all our collies (Dice, Fly, Jess and Megan) so decided to start filming her one day.

I filmed this at my parents house in Lochbroom, near Ullapool in the Highlands of SCOTLAND.

“Pet” still has the freedom to go out into the hill and join the other sheep for the day but she enjoys nothing more than coming back into the shed every night to sleep in her basket beside Dice.

