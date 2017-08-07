Baltimore’s “Don’t kill anybody” weekend: 3 shot, 2 fatally

Yeah, no one predicted it would stop shootings.

From MyFoxBaltimore: Three people have been shot, two killed in separate shootings in Baltimore City on day 2 of the city’s ceasefire.

Since Friday organizers in Baltimore have been campaigning for 72 hours of non-violence, hoping to come together to stop the violence.

Saturday evening police responded to a shooting near the 1300 block of Sargeant Street after patrolling officers heard gunfire. After canvassing the area, officers located a crime scene at the intersection of South Carey and Sargeant Streets.

The victim, a 24-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital by friends according to a release. He was pronounced dead by University of Maryland Shock Trauma officials shortly after arriving.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 1600 block of Gertrude Court for a reported shooting.

On scene police located a 37-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, he was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead by medical officials.

Homicides detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100.

Police are also investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The victim walked into Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. According to police, the victim told nurses he was shot along Park Heights Ave near Woodland Ave.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above shootings is urged to call police.

