Australian café charges a “man tax”

From Fox News: A vegan cafe in Brunswick, Australia, charges its male customers an 18 percent surcharge to represent the gender pay gap, Broadsheet reports.
The campaign at Handsome Her — which has been accused of being “sexist” by some in its reviews on Google — reportedly occurs one week each month.
“There’s been nothing but positivity from everyone, males and females,” the cafe’s owner, Alex O’Brien, told Broadsheet.
Handsome Her describes itself on Facebook as being focused “on female empowerment, social responsibility and environmental justice.”
Its “House Rules” say the surcharge “is donated to a women’s service” and that women also get priority seating at the business.
“We are not imposing the surcharge, it’s voluntary,” O’Brien said. “Men are asked if they want to pay the charge before being charged.”
“If someone doesn’t want to pay the tax, we will just wipe it,” she said.
Making the man surcharge optional doesn’t make it less discriminatory. The surcharge violates Australia’s Sex Discrimination Act of 1984, which states:
“Discrimination on the basis of sex, marital or relationship status, pregnancy or potential pregnancy, breastfeeding, family responsibilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, and intersex status.”
Granted, the Act’s impetus is to protect females. But “discrimination on the basis of sex” includes men. Someone should sue Handsome Her vegan cafe, the name of which suggests the owners are either lesbians or “transgenders”.
Sounds like this business won’t be IN business much longer. It’s quite apparent that these morons can’t see past their own noses and fail to grasp the potential repercussions of a “financially suicidal” business endeavor.
But, no worries. They’ll blame someone else and probably file bankruptcy or sue someone for their failures.
The next thing you know it will be mandatory for the men to wear those horrible pink hats. Only a matter of time.
Positive from the men, yeah, I bet. Who wouldn’t be thrilled to pay an additional 18%?
I think this is rather unbelievable. I personally would not patronize this particular business . . . we have more than enough conflicts in our society. This is just rather dopey. If men wanted to “donate” to a cause . . . let them select the cause and the amount they wish to donate. I think this is just another put down of “men.” No doubt the owner thinks he is rather cleaver in coming up with this little bit of “social justice,” but I just would not even bother dropping by. Why would a man pay 18 percent more to be seated in non-preferential seating? What does this teach young men and women? Let’s work at getting women’s wages to reflect equity, if there can be true equity in the particular job at hand. Men and women are not always equal; case in point, when we look at fire fighters . . . many women wanted access to those jobs. However, when it comes to being able to carry someone from a burning building, the vast majority of women are just not large enough to be able to efficiently do that portion of the job. Yes, the women want the larger wages, but they are not able to meet all the requirements of the job. I had the occasion to call the police . . . . it so happened that the officers who responded consisted of a man and a very petite woman. Interestingly enough, the man who was much larger, took the task of interviewing the male who had caused the problem, whereas the female was left interviewing me. So here we see that the male was left with the possibly more difficult task. I would have liked to know if the “division of work” between these two officers was always allotted in the same manner. To get back to this restaurant, I would not patronize this business . . . I view this as the same garbage as these large corporations who “wade in” on social problems, somehow feeling that it is their calling to solve societies problems . . . . whereas all I want from ANY BUSINESS is that they provide whatever product or service they are in business to sell to the public. I do not want more nor less than that!
DCG . . . great article!
Sure, priority seating for women is only good manners/etiquette, but this donation to “a woman’s service” thing sound a little deceptive to me.
I would suspect their business already suffers being it is ‘vegan’, any how.
I don’t belong to a feminist group, and I AM A WOMAN IN CHARGE. I always wear a bra. Saved my money so I could retire and not depend on the government handouts, pay all my bills before due date, carry on a decent life, help those in need, VOTE IN EVERY ELECTION, I make my voice heard without imposition. I am responsible for my actions and when wrong I admit it. I am proud for raising a good family. I don’t have hairs on my chest but I am courageous and above all said I AM A GOD FEARING LADY.
Mom??? I’ve missed you….lol
.???? I demand (jokingly) an explanation!
thumbs up!
