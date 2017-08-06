Hollyweird: Actor Robert Pattinson asked to pleasure a dog for new film

A fake dog penis was used as Robert refused to do the scene with the animal. Well, guess THAT makes it A-OK!

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

From Daily Star: Robert Pattinson got the mother of all requests on his latest film. The Twilight star, who used to date Kristen Stewart, told US TV host Jimmy Kimmel that he was asked to “pleasure a dog” for his latest film Good Time.

R-Patz, 31, plays a New York criminal fighting to save his little brother in one night of chaos in the highly-anticipated film.

Rob told Jimmy that his character in the film, Corey, has an affinity with dogs as he thinks he was one in a previous life. He said: “He thinks he has control over animals and stuff.

“There’s this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts in to the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

Pattinson said the director told him on set to “just do it for real man, don’t be a p***y.”

However, the star, who is now with singer FKA Twigs, said he refused to perform the sex act in real life. In the end, a fake dog penis was used instead.

However, after all that, the scene was cut from the final edit. Pattinson added: “It was fun… it will be on the DVD extras.”

See his interview on Jimmy Kimmel here.

h/t Drudge

DCG

