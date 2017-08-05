UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie used cruel audition method to cast child actors for her Cambodia movie

Angelina Jolie has a new Netflix original movie about Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge genocide, First They Killed My Father, to peddle.

So Vanity Fair magazine obliged her with a fawning interview with Evgenia Peretz, which is the cover story for the magazine’s September 2017 issue.

Some readers got upset by a section of the interview in which Jolie happily described how she cast the children for her film, by:

Searching Cambodian slums and orphanages.

Playing a sadistic “game” during the audition, in which the kids were told to steal money, lie about the theft, then had the money snatched from them so as to gauge their reaction.

Here’s the relevant section from the article about the interview:

“To cast the children in the film, Jolie looked at orphanages, circuses, and slum schools, specifically seeking children who had experienced hardship. In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism: they put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie. ‘Srey Moch [the girl ultimately chosen for the part] was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time,’ Jolie says. ‘When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back.’ Jolie then tears up. ‘When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.’”

Responding to the negative publicity, Jolie released a statement denying the audition method and accusing Vanity Fair of twisting her words. Her lawyer demanded that Vanity Fair remove the original paragraph from the online version of Peretz’s story and to publish her rebuttal statement prominently, with the title “Angelina Jolie Correction” in the October edition of V.F. and also on . Here are excerpts from her statement:

“a pretend exercise in an improvisation . . . had been written about as if it was a real scenario. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.

The casting crew showed the children the camera and sound recording material, explaining to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part. . . . The children were not tricked as some have suggested. . . . All of the children auditioning were made aware of the fictional aspect of the exercise and were tended to at all times by relatives or guardians from NGOs. . . . We apologize for any misunderstanding.”

Two days ago, on August 3, 2017, Vanity Fair responded by publishing the relevant excerpt from the transcript of Jolie’s interview, which not only confirms, word for word, the magazine’s original report of the interview, but shows Jolie is a liar:

Angelina Jolie: But it was very hard to find a little Loung. And so it was what they call a slum school. I don’t think that’s a very nice word for it, but a school for kids in very poor areas. And I think, I mean they didn’t know. We just went in and – you just go in and do some auditions with the kids. And it’s not really an audition with children. We had this game where it would be – and I wasn’t there and they didn’t know what they were really doing. They kind of said, “Oh, a camera’s coming up and we want to play a game with you.” And the game for that character was “We’re going to put some money on the table. Think of something that you need that money for.” Sometimes it was money, sometimes it was a cookie. [Laughter] “And then take it.” And then we would catch them. “We’re going to catch you, and we’d like you to try to lie that you didn’t have it.” So it was very interesting seeing the kids and how they would – some were very conscious of the camera. They were actually – there are so many talented kids in this country. But Srey Moch was the only child that stared at that money for a very, very long time before she picked it up, and then bravely, brazenly lying, like was trying to hide, but then she also kind of – Evgenia Peretz: Wait. This is the girl, Loung. Angelina Jolie: This is the girl. And then when she was forced to give it back became very kind of like strong, emotional, she became overwhelmed with emotion that she was – and she just – all of these different things flooded out. And I don’t think she or her family would mind me saying when she was later asked what that money was for, she said her grandfather died and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.

Angelina Jolie laughed about children being baited with money and cookies, then had the gall to “tear up” about the girl Srey Moch (Luong in the movie) who had wanted the bait-money to pay for her grandfather’s funeral. Only a psychopath would find baiting children to be funny.

Make sure you boycott First The Killed My Father and tell Netflix why.

H/t FOTM‘s josephbc69

~Eowyn

