11 responses to “LA made $1.3B in illegal immigrant welfare payouts in just two years

  1. janetgb13 | August 5, 2017 at 8:32 am | Reply

    I wonder if there are any awake Californians left to rise up? Thanks for the coverage!

  2. Alma | August 5, 2017 at 9:00 am | Reply

    Makes me wonder where some of the money$$$$$$ have ended up, could it be “floating” in some “maximum waters” of the state’s swamp?

  3. Auntie Lulu | August 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm | Reply

    Great article, although it leaves the reader profoundly ill, just thinking about all these monies being bilked out of the American tax payer. Mayor Eric Garcetti needs to be arrested for helping to perpetrate this major fraud on the poor taxpayers.

    My profound thanks to the agents of ICE; may they triple the number of people currently being sent back to their own lands. Now, we need to change the law, NO BABY SHOULD AUTOMATICALLY GAIN UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP BY VIRTUE OF BEING BORN ON THIS SOIL. Only those children born to at least one legal US citizen should be granted automatic citizenship. This insane law is chocking us to death, because we are stuck taking care of parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. of just one anchor-baby. This needs to be addressed ASAP, but we have suck dill weeks in the Congress that something as important as this get perpetually stuck on the back burner! And thus you and I are stuck paying out day in and day out for people who have no real claim to the blessings and benefits of this land!!!!

    • truckjunkie | August 5, 2017 at 1:31 pm | Reply

      you’re absolutely RIGHT! THIS was not what the Founders intended when they drew it up-it was ONLY to help freed slaves start new lives and raise strong families. Leave it to a Liberal to find ways to use the Constitution AGAINST the People it represents..

  4. lophatt | August 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm | Reply

    “Whitey, get to work and move over. We have more freeloaders coming”.

  5. Dr. Eowyn | August 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm | Reply

    How much of the $1.3B in welfare that Los Angeles County spends on illegals, e.g., food stamps, comes from the federal government? President Trump should cut off all federal money for sanctuary cities, counties & states.

  6. truckjunkie | August 5, 2017 at 2:36 pm | Reply

    I can just hear that;”Yes,Your Honor-our Client wishes to sue the Federal Government for NOT allowing us to violate Federal Immigration Law. I know this sounds pretty crazy,but they REALLY WANNA violate this particular Law….No,Your Honor-I DON’T expect Unicorns to fly out of your Butt too….”

