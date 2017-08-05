Tax dollars at work.
From Fox News: Illegal immigrant families received nearly $1.3 billion in Los Angeles County welfare money during 2015 and 2016, nearly one-quarter of the amount spent on the county’s entire needy population, according to data obtained by Fox News.
The data was obtained from the county Department of Public Social Services — which is responsible for doling out the benefits — and gives a snapshot of the financial costs associated with sanctuary and related policies.
The sanctuary county of Los Angeles is an illegal immigration epicenter, with the largest concentration of any county in the nation, according to a study from the Migration Policy Institute. The county also allows illegal immigrant parents with children born in the United States to seek welfare and food stamp benefits.
Robert Rector, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow who has written extensive studies on poverty and illegal immigration, said the costs represent “the tip of the iceberg.”
He said the costs of education, police and fire, medical, and subsidized housing can total $24,000 per year in government spending per family, much more than would be paid in taxes. “They get $3 in benefits for every $1 they spend,” Rector said.
The Trump presidency’s hardline immigration policies, though, may be playing some role in curtailing the population seeking welfare payments in recent months. The same stats show Los Angeles County is expected to dole out $200 million less this year than in 2016, and several thousand fewer families are collecting benefits.
“The number of entrants nationwide is going down. The population is static if not shrinking,” Rector said.
The welfare benefit data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services shows:
- More than 58,000 families received a total of $602 million in benefits in 2015.
- More than 64,000 families received a total of $675 million in 2016.
- During the first five months of 2017, more than 60,000 families received a total of $181 million.
- Welfare and food stamp costs for the county’s entire population were $3.1 billion in 2015, $2.9 billion in 2016 and $1.5 billion so far in 2017.
Roughly a quarter of California’s 4 million illegal immigrants reside in Los Angeles County.
In 2013, California spent a total of $25.3 billion on illegal immigrants – or $2,370 per U.S. citizen household, according to a 2013 study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform. Texas and New York were second and third, at $12.1 billion and $9.5 billion, respectively.
Former state Republican Party Chairman Shawn Steel blasted Los Angeles policies but credited Immigration and Customs Enforcement with stepping up deportations. “The amazing thing is that everyone was expecting a big wall to stop [illegal immigration],” he said. “The decrease has been enhanced dramatically by ICE agents just doing their job.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a proponent of the city’s sanctuary status, is a driving factor behind expanding immigrant benefits. He founded the Office of Immigrant Affairs shortly after taking office in 2013 to help immigrants navigate the maze of government benefits.
“Immigration is at the heart of LA’s story,” he said in a written statement. “LA’s become one of the world’s great cities by embracing immigration and diversity and we’ll continue supporting anyone who wants to work hard and invest in our future – no matter who they are, where they came from or what language they speak.”
DCG
I wonder if there are any awake Californians left to rise up? Thanks for the coverage!
Makes me wonder where some of the money$$$$$$ have ended up, could it be “floating” in some “maximum waters” of the state’s swamp?
No pun intended and any similarities are pure coincidence, hear!
Great article, although it leaves the reader profoundly ill, just thinking about all these monies being bilked out of the American tax payer. Mayor Eric Garcetti needs to be arrested for helping to perpetrate this major fraud on the poor taxpayers.
My profound thanks to the agents of ICE; may they triple the number of people currently being sent back to their own lands. Now, we need to change the law, NO BABY SHOULD AUTOMATICALLY GAIN UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP BY VIRTUE OF BEING BORN ON THIS SOIL. Only those children born to at least one legal US citizen should be granted automatic citizenship. This insane law is chocking us to death, because we are stuck taking care of parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. of just one anchor-baby. This needs to be addressed ASAP, but we have suck dill weeks in the Congress that something as important as this get perpetually stuck on the back burner! And thus you and I are stuck paying out day in and day out for people who have no real claim to the blessings and benefits of this land!!!!
you’re absolutely RIGHT! THIS was not what the Founders intended when they drew it up-it was ONLY to help freed slaves start new lives and raise strong families. Leave it to a Liberal to find ways to use the Constitution AGAINST the People it represents..
“Whitey, get to work and move over. We have more freeloaders coming”.
How much of the $1.3B in welfare that Los Angeles County spends on illegals, e.g., food stamps, comes from the federal government? President Trump should cut off all federal money for sanctuary cities, counties & states.
Absolutely. But, he should also have those officials arrested for accessories to federal crimes. I think that would take some of the starch out of their knickers.
He’s trying to do that and now cities are threatening to sue the Feds. Read this am that Chiraq is promising a suit.
Ha, ha, that’s rich. When they build that wall they should detour around “Man’s Country” so Rahm has to stay in but can’t reach it.
I can just hear that;”Yes,Your Honor-our Client wishes to sue the Federal Government for NOT allowing us to violate Federal Immigration Law. I know this sounds pretty crazy,but they REALLY WANNA violate this particular Law….No,Your Honor-I DON’T expect Unicorns to fly out of your Butt too….”
