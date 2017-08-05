Acid attacks in the UK now so widespread that public need training in helping victims, warn doctors

Gee, I wonder why acid attacks are on the rise…
From Telegraph via Yahoo: Acid attacks are now so prevalent that the public needs to be trained in helping victims, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has said. In London alone, the number of attacks rocketed from 261 in 2015, to 454 last year, an increase of 73 per cent.
Doctors at the RCEM and Barts Health NHS Trust say that bystanders who come to the aid of victims should be taught to quickly remove contaminated clothing and wash off the acid with copious amounts of water, which can lessen scarring and the need for plastic surgery.
They also called for legislation to make the carrying of corrosive substances in the street illegal.
“The number of high profile “acid” attacks has been increasing in recent years, especially in London,” said Johann Grundlingh consultant emergency physician at Barts Health Trust, writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
“The attacks, involving a range of corrosive substances, have brought into sharp focus the need for clinicians, law enforcement officers, and our lawmakers to find ways to deal with this latest menace on our streets. The assailants’ intention is not to kill, but to maim and disfigure. Corrosive substances now seem to be a replacement for carrying knives.”
“Bystanders who come to the aid of the victim of an attack can have an important role in minimising further injury.”
Carrying corrosive substances is currently legal with no restrictions on volume or strength, although the government is considering changing the law.
In 2002, after similar attacks, Bangladesh banned the open sale of acid and imposed stringent punishment of offenders, which saw the number of attacks fall by 15-20 per cent a year.
India and Cambodia have also implemented legislation to combat acid attacks but have yet to introduce laws restricting the ease and availability of acid.
Last month two teenage boys were arrested following six acid attacks in the streets of London in a 72 minute spree. Just days before a man was arrested for flinging acid into the face of an aspiring model in the capital.
Although acid attacks are rarely deadly, victims are often left scarred, blinded and heavily traumatised.
The substance used is usually sulphuric or nitric acid and, unlike most other countries, in the UK men are more likely to be victims than women. Since police clamped down on knife crime, gang members frequently conceal acid in water bottles.
What are the racial/ethnic identities of the attackers? Since acid-attacks are common in India and Bangladesh, are the attackers Muslim?
Is the Pope Catholic? lol
Cowards refuse to acknowledge the truth that these are Muslim attacks against what they call infidels.
Why should the spawns of satan assimilate to any country’s law when they are given the freedom to enter a country with open arms. They rob, murder, rape, maim, destroy property, etc because they claim a religion of “peace” and more often than not their crimes are covered up by governments. This will get worse if they aren’t forbidden to enter/deported. They will never assimilate be they are welcomed with open arms. It’s their only!
What’s missing in the article is the ethnicity of the attackers. Hmmm…Now, if the attackers were Caucasian that definitely would have been mentioned. It’s “whitie” who’s hated down to the ground right now, even by fellow whites who think they are ‘elite’ or something.
Those elitists/progressives/luciferians/whatevers who are probably 90% white if not more, are using the made-up idea of racial discrimination to bait the non-whites into becoming jealous, envious and filled with wrath towards the Caucasians in the population for NO honestly good reason.
No offense is intended here, and please don’t be upset at me over this, but just as a pet can be trained to do it’s master’s will, those who’ve been given much by some govt., owe much to the givers, and they often give back willingly, and not simply to ensure they’ll receive more free goodies, either.
It’s sad to me, but I’ve seen that attitude in some people I know, and I know it’s a completely unconscious thing with them. They are very nice people too, but if you’ve never witnessed someone treat another human being with almost syrupy sweetness, never minding that that person is a complete stranger, with them acting as though “of course” they know ‘you’, and of course they won’t mind if they engage ‘you’ in conversation.
The day I realized what was going on it hit me like a ton of bricks. Watching people like those progressives/democrats, etc., It was as though I was watching a trainer and ‘master’ engaging that complete stranger in conversation as though they were long lost friends–one was white, one was not white–take a guess as to which one was engaging the complete stranger, who was not white, in conversation, like the stranger was family whom they hadn’t seen in a very long time.
Yet, the person who was white really does love people, and is as friendly as can be–yet, even more so around non-whites. Very much so. It’s not an foreign type of behavior with those white people whom I’ve seen behave like that, either, and it seems to come to them as naturally as breathing. Don’t ask me why, because I’m not sure of how that all came about, but I have some ideas on the subject. Plus, I don’t think I’m viewing it too narrowly, too specifically, either–I wish that was the case!
To me, it’s more than just sad–it’s alarming! And, I thank God all the time for leading me to faith in His Son, Jesus, so that I can pray for people like that, because without God’s assistance I don’t believe that attitude, of ‘master’ and ‘subject’, will ever be changed, it’s so completely pervasive. So, if those who think of themselves as ‘elite’ exhibit that type of attitude, or even try to hide a haughty attitude of superiority while around those of other ethnicities, but who hold the purse strings to free goodies they give out to those they wish to vote for them, or to vote their way, well, “Houston, there’s the problem”.
I never wonder why I loathe politics and politicians any longer, due to what I’ve seen of what’s really going on.
