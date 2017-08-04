War on White People: no rights or suffrage for white men

The Left’s War Against White Men continues.

Here are the latest exhibits:

(1) Lisa Bloom

Lisa Bloom, 55, is an attorney who has her own show on truTV. The only offspring of “feminist” lawyer Gloria Allred, Bloom is the permanent legal analyst for The Today Show and a contributor to NBC Nightly News and MSNBC. Wikipedia says Bloom and her mother are Jewish.

On August 1, 2017, Bloom posted a series of vicious tweets, calling President Trump a “white supremacist” and decrying that in his administration, tax dollars are going to defend “white rights”. (Note: Some Jews do not regard themselves as “white,” but consider themselves a race of their own.)

(2) Affinity Magazine

Founded in 2013, Affinity describes itself as a “new cool” magazine “exclusively for teens by teens.”

Writing for Affinity on August 1, 2017, Malia Rolt — a regular contributor to Affinity who describes herself as a “16 year old Asian teenager who is passionate about social justice and politics. A hardcore feminist, #BLM supporter and LGBTQ+ rights advocate” — asks if “white men really deserve to vote”. She calls for reparations to be made to women for historically being denied suffrage, and proposes that white men’s right to vote should be withdrawn:

“After all, women and people of colour went through times of not being allowed to vote, and the fact that white men never had to experience that is an injustice. Despite the fact that we are given the illusion of democracy today (even though in reality the electoral college decides our future for us), do oppressors of minorities and women deserve to choose to continue our oppression, or should we help them by withdrawing the right to vote from them for a while until we can truly get on the same page and connect?

Readers’ comments on Rolt’s 2-paragraph essay claim that it was originally published on Huffington Post, then taken down, and that “Malia Rolt” is an anagram for “I am a troll”.

