War on White People: no rights or suffrage for white men

The Left’s War Against White Men continues.
Here are the latest exhibits:
(1) Lisa Bloom
Lisa Bloom, 55, is an attorney who has her own show on truTV. The only offspring of “feminist” lawyer Gloria Allred, Bloom is the permanent legal analyst for The Today Show and a contributor to NBC Nightly News and MSNBC. Wikipedia says Bloom and her mother are Jewish.
On August 1, 2017, Bloom posted a series of vicious tweets, calling President Trump a “white supremacist” and decrying that in his administration, tax dollars are going to defend “white rights”. (Note: Some Jews do not regard themselves as “white,” but consider themselves a race of their own.)
(2) Affinity Magazine
Founded in 2013, Affinity describes itself as a “new cool” magazine “exclusively for teens by teens.”
Writing for Affinity on August 1, 2017, Malia Rolt — a regular contributor to Affinity who describes herself as a “16 year old Asian teenager who is passionate about social justice and politics. A hardcore feminist, #BLM supporter and LGBTQ+ rights advocate” — asks if “white men really deserve to vote”. She calls for reparations to be made to women for historically being denied suffrage, and proposes that white men’s right to vote should be withdrawn:
“After all, women and people of colour went through times of not being allowed to vote, and the fact that white men never had to experience that is an injustice. Despite the fact that we are given the illusion of democracy today (even though in reality the electoral college decides our future for us), do oppressors of minorities and women deserve to choose to continue our oppression, or should we help them by withdrawing the right to vote from them for a while until we can truly get on the same page and connect?
Readers’ comments on Rolt’s 2-paragraph essay claim that it was originally published on Huffington Post, then taken down, and that “Malia Rolt” is an anagram for “I am a troll”.
~Eowyn
Obama is a half & half racist supremacist. What is with these idiotic females who hate men, sleep with them because of hate, get pregnant, then use abortion for birth control?
So these ashkenazi fake Jews don’t consider themselves white? I have heard it before, and read before, how the Hebrews left Israel black but have returned white.
Where to begin? I suppose this is a case of “choosing” to be “white” or not in the same sense that “transgendered” crazies choose to be other than they are, a chicken perhaps.
Beyond that, the message is clear that the condition of being “white” is reprehensible to them. So for this band of conformist joiners, they can’t wait to be absorbed into the Entity.
All that aside, Jews constantly play at these games. These “Eastern Jews” are converts. If they are a “race” it is only in the sense that race was once used to describe groups with similar interests. Nowadays it is primarily a genetic description, and using that standard, her argument fails miserably.
But, we should encourage people like her to deny their “whiteness”. They should breed with other “races” and perhaps catch incurable venereal diseases. That way the problem can take care of itself.
I don’t understand the reference to “Jews.” Gloria and her daughter are horrible people, regardless of their heritage. I’m a Jew and hate them both. In fact, I know many republican Jews who voted for Trump, serve in the military, love America (first and foremost). So I am offended when you lead with their religion as opposed to their idiotic thinking. They are idiots, not Jews or Americans.
“I don’t understand the reference to “Jews.””
Gosh, aren’t you quick to be offended; I’m surprised you haven’t accused me of anti-semitism.
You should re-read my post. Informing readers that Lisa Bloom is Jewish (an ethnic term, not necessarily religious, as I doubt either Bloom or Allred are religious) is needed to answer the reader’s natural question as to why Bloom objects to rights for “whites,” i.e., Caucasians — an anthropological racial category that is defined by biological attributes of physiognomy, which includes “Jews”. That is why I point out that there are Jews who don’t consider themselves to be “white”.
Although now it is common to see interracial marriages, nobody is ever going to brake up the the racial divide in our country. It’s never going to happen. Years back a movie “Guess who’s coming to Dinner” Sidney Poitier, Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn and Katharine Houghton, seem out of the norm at the theater. Black families have not come to terms seeing the sons/daughters marry a white but accept the union, not so on the white side, both families alienate from each other, yet the children, born from the union don’t identify themselves neither white nor black. White Supremacists, Black Life’s Matters, white vs black is not going to ever cease from their own apartheid.
Many countries especially in Latin America interracial marriages is prevalent, and racism is not a matter of important discussion.
