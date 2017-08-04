Sweden is finished.

Its cucked men pose for official pictures wearing pink pussy-hats, while its women have sex with ‘refugees’ in the name of giving them comfort.

Forsvarsmakten is the official Facebook page of the Swedish Armed Forces. Its “Info” page says (Google translation into English):

“Welcome to the Swedish Armed Forces’ official page on Facebook. We protect Sweden’s borders from violations, carry out international efforts and assist in national disasters.”

It turns out the Swedish Armed Forces also have another important mission — to protect homosexuals.

Below is a Forsvarsmakten post on July 31, 2017, followed by a pic of a pair of army boots with rainbow laces:

“We are prepared to go as far as we can. Your right to live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whom you want, is our task to defend. And we are prepared to give everything to do it. Learn more about how we work for everyone’s equal value, justice and equality at http://www.forsvarsmakten.se.”

That post received 5.5K “likes” and 275 comments.

Here’s a sample of the critical comments (English translations are generated by Facebook, with some editing on my part for literacy):

: “” : “Y” : “ : “

Forsvarsmakten responded to every critical comment (someone in the Swedish military sure has lots of idle time) by redoubling its declaration that the purpose of the Swedish military is to defend homosexuals. To Frederik Nielsen’s comment, this is the Swedish military’s “F-you” response:

““

In other words, while the country is on the brink of civil war, with 61 no-go Muslim zones and the police chief pleading for help, the Swedish Armed Forces’ mission is to defend LGBTs’ “right to live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whom you want”.

Does the Swedish military not know that to “live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whomever you want” is the Satanist “Do as Thou Will” motto?

The United States should get out of NATO, an obsolete Cold War alliance. Worse still, there is a push to include Sweden into NATO, to which I say “why?”

H/t Breitbart

~Eowyn

