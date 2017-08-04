Sweden is finished.
Its cucked men pose for official pictures wearing pink pussy-hats, while its women have sex with ‘refugees’ in the name of giving them comfort.
Forsvarsmakten is the official Facebook page of the Swedish Armed Forces. Its “Info” page says (Google translation into English):
“Welcome to the Swedish Armed Forces’ official page on Facebook. We protect Sweden’s borders from violations, carry out international efforts and assist in national disasters.”
It turns out the Swedish Armed Forces also have another important mission — to protect homosexuals.
Below is a Forsvarsmakten post on July 31, 2017, followed by a pic of a pair of army boots with rainbow laces:
“We are prepared to go as far as we can.
Your right to live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whom you want, is our task to defend. And we are prepared to give everything to do it. Learn more about how we work for everyone’s equal value, justice and equality at http://www.forsvarsmakten.se.”
That post received 5.5K “likes” and 275 comments.
Here’s a sample of the critical comments (English translations are generated by Facebook, with some editing on my part for literacy):
Roger Eriksson: “I do not understand why the armed forces are engaged in this. Sweden as a nation should be protected against aggressors.”
Henrik Agerhäll: “Your task is to defend the country in the event that foreign troops are trying to take over it? Your personnel policy is that you don’t care whom your staff lives with? In the same way as it is the judiciary’s task to curb crime and medical care’s task is to care for the sick? I have nothing against your personnel policy, but your task is still to defend the country.”
William Nordlander: “You do not have to write posts like these, since I myself have been involved in military activities since before and will continue to do so, I can tell you that you already have a uniform system…that treats everyone equally. Is this not enough? Why do you do more, because when there’s a war, I won’t care if you’re black or transsexual as long as you just destroy the enemy.”
Frederik Nielsen: “There are people who refuse to join the army after you spread the rainbow propaganda. Think about it…. You are an authority, not cultural operators or politicians. Swedes have absolutely nothing against people’s way of life, but imposing their propaganda in our workplaces is distasteful. Workplaces including the military should be neutral and without political or cultural imposition on workers.“
Forsvarsmakten responded to every critical comment (someone in the Swedish military sure has lots of idle time) by redoubling its declaration that the purpose of the Swedish military is to defend homosexuals. To Frederik Nielsen’s comment, this is the Swedish military’s “F-you” response:
“The goal of the armed forces is that all employees should feel included in the workplace. If an individual does not support human rights and inclusiveness, he should choose a different employer than the armed forces.“
In other words, while the country is on the brink of civil war, with 61 no-go Muslim zones and the police chief pleading for help, the Swedish Armed Forces’ mission is to defend LGBTs’ “right to live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whom you want”.
Does the Swedish military not know that to “live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whomever you want” is the Satanist “Do as Thou Will” motto?
The United States should get out of NATO, an obsolete Cold War alliance. Worse still, there is a push to include Sweden into NATO, to which I say “why?”
~Eowyn
We can all sit back and see the MUSLIMES take over, mix and populate the country, the sweeds will lose their identity and others will become refugees , the country will soon be brought down to its feet. The rag headed nomads contribute diseases unknown to that country, poverty, and a radical change in ways not ever seen in that part of the world. Consider the fact that the homosexual community will be eradicated from Sweden.
Can’t win them all.
No, I don’t really think the Mohammedans would have the ability to get to Europe if it weren’t for the many Jewish created and funded wars in the MidEast which then prompted the invasion. Sweden started down this road right after WWII. And “people” like Barbara Lerner Spectre were and continue to be “at the forefront of that change”.
Sad to see that Sweden is committing national suicide and bowing to a false political system of a pedo bandit. That being said, why is the graphic in the article focused on Denmark, rather than Sweden? Granted that when we were in Denmark 10 years ago, traveling by train across that beautiful country, at every stop there was at least one ‘covered’ musloid at each station. Suicidal as well, but slower than Sweden.
“why is the graphic in the article focused on Denmark, rather than Sweden?”
Because that’s a map posted on FOTM before and I don’t want to use up more of FOTM’s storage space by uploading another map. Surely, our readers can read the word “Sweden” on the map.
Dear iMom:
The weather is cold but the sex is great.
Plan a trip here for Ramadan. Maybe stay permanently. I need someone to clean and cook for me and my Taharrush buddies.
There will be somewhere for you to stay, since all the Swedish infidels are fleeing.
When they all are gone, fortunately there will still be livestock to satisfy our ‘needs’. !-)
BTW: can you bring my scimitar? I think I left it behind when I fled, I mean migrated.
Allahu akbar
Yousef
Insanity.
I think we need to remember that they are all following the same playbook. Some are a little farther along than others. The goal is to destroy us all from within and without.
Sweden embarked on this course MANY years ago. Their actions of rejecting tradition and religious teachings led to this. It made them a prime target for The Tribe and their agents.
For them (and perhaps a couple of others) it is only a matter of time. They will either be forced out, killed, or they will fight back. Some Europeans will fight back, I’m reasonably certain of that. I’m not so sure Sweden will be among them.
Sweden is falling, as is Germany. We need to learn from both countries and stop the same madness from destroying us here in the USA. We are on the same destructive trajectories, but as we are a larger country, we are and will continue to fall slower, but we are falling. We need to work together to make sure that those in charge follow the Constitution and rule of law everyday. It is a huge task and will take a huge devotion to the saving of our country by each one of us. I can tell you small businesses have been on the front lines for several years and have been fighting to exhaustion.
It gives me great joy to see Dr. Eowyn, a church-going and highly educated lady, opening her article with the descriptor “cucked”.
We WILL win back our culture, if we are willing to fight for it.
So, if I were a Swede (man or woman) and walked up to one of these cucks, and kicked him in the ‘privates’ (pun intended) — would he arrest me or defend me or both?
