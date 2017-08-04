11 responses to “Swedish military’s purpose is to defend homosexuals

  1. Alma | August 4, 2017 at 6:34 am | Reply

    We can all sit back and see the MUSLIMES take over, mix and populate the country, the sweeds will lose their identity and others will become refugees , the country will soon be brought down to its feet. The rag headed nomads contribute diseases unknown to that country, poverty, and a radical change in ways not ever seen in that part of the world. Consider the fact that the homosexual community will be eradicated from Sweden.

    • Alma | August 4, 2017 at 6:35 am | Reply

      Can’t win them all.

    • stlonginus | August 4, 2017 at 12:31 pm | Reply

      No, I don’t really think the Mohammedans would have the ability to get to Europe if it weren’t for the many Jewish created and funded wars in the MidEast which then prompted the invasion. Sweden started down this road right after WWII. And “people” like Barbara Lerner Spectre were and continue to be “at the forefront of that change”.

  2. David Williams | August 4, 2017 at 8:20 am | Reply

    Sad to see that Sweden is committing national suicide and bowing to a false political system of a pedo bandit. That being said, why is the graphic in the article focused on Denmark, rather than Sweden? Granted that when we were in Denmark 10 years ago, traveling by train across that beautiful country, at every stop there was at least one ‘covered’ musloid at each station. Suicidal as well, but slower than Sweden.

    • Dr. Eowyn | August 4, 2017 at 8:28 am | Reply

      “why is the graphic in the article focused on Denmark, rather than Sweden?”

      Because that’s a map posted on FOTM before and I don’t want to use up more of FOTM’s storage space by uploading another map. Surely, our readers can read the word “Sweden” on the map.

  3. MeThePeople | August 4, 2017 at 8:47 am | Reply

    Dear iMom:

    The weather is cold but the sex is great.
    Plan a trip here for Ramadan. Maybe stay permanently. I need someone to clean and cook for me and my Taharrush buddies.
    There will be somewhere for you to stay, since all the Swedish infidels are fleeing.
    When they all are gone, fortunately there will still be livestock to satisfy our ‘needs’. !-)
    BTW: can you bring my scimitar? I think I left it behind when I fled, I mean migrated.

    Allahu akbar
    Yousef

  5. lophatt | August 4, 2017 at 9:43 am | Reply

    I think we need to remember that they are all following the same playbook. Some are a little farther along than others. The goal is to destroy us all from within and without.

    Sweden embarked on this course MANY years ago. Their actions of rejecting tradition and religious teachings led to this. It made them a prime target for The Tribe and their agents.

    For them (and perhaps a couple of others) it is only a matter of time. They will either be forced out, killed, or they will fight back. Some Europeans will fight back, I’m reasonably certain of that. I’m not so sure Sweden will be among them.

  6. James | August 4, 2017 at 9:52 am | Reply

    Sweden is falling, as is Germany. We need to learn from both countries and stop the same madness from destroying us here in the USA. We are on the same destructive trajectories, but as we are a larger country, we are and will continue to fall slower, but we are falling. We need to work together to make sure that those in charge follow the Constitution and rule of law everyday. It is a huge task and will take a huge devotion to the saving of our country by each one of us. I can tell you small businesses have been on the front lines for several years and have been fighting to exhaustion.

  7. Jurist | August 4, 2017 at 9:53 am | Reply

    It gives me great joy to see Dr. Eowyn, a church-going and highly educated lady, opening her article with the descriptor “cucked”.

    We WILL win back our culture, if we are willing to fight for it.

  8. stlonginus | August 4, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Reply

    So, if I were a Swede (man or woman) and walked up to one of these cucks, and kicked him in the ‘privates’ (pun intended) — would he arrest me or defend me or both?

