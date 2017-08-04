DREAMer accused of brutally raping woman in Washington state

This happened in the sanctuary city of Burien.
From Fox News: A 23-year-old DREAMer in Washington state is accused of brutally raping a 19-year-old woman in her apartment complex’s gym and leaving her with severe facial injuries — including a broken jaw and dangling ear.
The woman ended up stumbling home with missing teeth, a bloody head and wearing only a black tank top, according to court documents obtained by Fox News. She was working out in the gym in Burien, a Seattle suburb, before the June 25 assault and did not know her attacker, police said.
Salvador Diaz-Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was a recipient of Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is now facing second-degree assault and rape charges in the vicious attack. He also faces child molestation charges for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old the same day the rape occurred.
His DACA status has been revoked and he now may face possible deportation, officials said.
According to police, the woman was on the treadmill of the gym at 9:15 p.m. when Diaz-Garcia stood behind her and kept asking her questions. She asked him to move. Diaz-Garcia then violently attacked her, police said, leaving her with a broken jaw, a broken nose and her ear partially ripped off.
The victim told police that a month before, her attacker had groped her and then ran away. Diaz-Garcia lived in the same apartment complex as the victim, but the two had never met.
He was arrested four days after the attack when witnesses and surveillance footage allegedly captured him watching girls at the complex’s pool just before the attack. Investigators say they found what they believe is the victim’s blood on his pants. A rape kit found DNA on her.
“The state is extremely concerned for the defendant’s brazen, bold, and violent behavior towards young women,” prosecutors said in court documents.
Diaz-Garcia was granted DREAMer status in 2013 and renewed it twice since then, most recently this past January. Immigration officials said his DACA status was recently revoked.
Burien passed a sanctuary law in January, but now there’s a backlash. Residents have gathered enough signatures to force a vote on if the city should continue to shield undocumented immigrants illegal aliens. Residents are likely to vote on the issue in November, which could be the first referendum of its kind in the U.S.
“You want to lean toward having this welcoming ‘we want everybody here to be happy and feel safe,’” said Debi Wagner, a Burien councilwoman. “How can we guarantee that if we don’t know anything about people living in our midst?”
Diaz-Garcia is being held on $350,000 bail in Kings County Jail.
DCG
Deport him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Eowyn, deporting him is no way payment for these crimes. Hard labor, yes, no matter who or what comes in his defense for cruel and harsh punishment, that’s what he did to his victims and they will be physically and mentally scarred or life, he knows no suffering because he is a product of his development, Pay for the crimes here, then what is left of him deport him, remember too venomous snakes will stop biting once the head is severed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would hope they prosecute him before they would deport him. Life in prison, at hard labor, before sending him back in a gunny sack would be appropriate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Burien snowflakes better wake up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. First hard labor then deportation. Such a horrific brutal attack on an American in a “sanctuary city” should wake up the rest of America and the ridiculous status these illegal aliens have been granted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t make any diehard proggie “woke.” See the story of Kate Steinle.
LikeLike
Why not the death penalty? Why should we pay for his upkeep in prison, which is expensive? He killed mental stability of the young girl and woman, that was murder. He has no remorse or heart. After prison, if deported, he’ll be back and do it again. God had and has no problem with the death penalty. Think about it and why He uses it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only way he should get deported is if he’s executed first. What is wrong with this country? The mayor and the city counsel should join him in jail. What sort of insanity does one have when they allow the import of illegal criminals? Aren’t there already enough “legal” criminals?
Obongo’s legacy. Utter destruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person