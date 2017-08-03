Stealth Christians and weekly Bible studies at Trump White House

One little-known fact about the Trump administration are its stealth Christians:

(1) Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, is described by a friend as “non-practicing orthodox Catholic”.

(2) Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, who grew up in poverty in New Jersey, raised by her mother after her parents divorced when Kellyanne was only three, attends daily Mass.

(3) Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Interior, wore a pair of socks with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to his Senate confirmation hearing.

(4) First Lady Melania Trump is a practicing Catholic. On February 18, 2017, Melania kicked off a rally at Orlando-Melbourne Airport in Florida by reciting the Lord’s Prayer. On May 24, 2017, after she asked Pope Francis to bless her rosary, then prayed in the chapel of the Bambin Gesù (Baby Jesus) pediatric hospital where she visited the young patients and their families, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Melania indeed is Catholic — the first Catholic First Lady since Jackie Kennedy.

The latest news is sure to make the Left’s heads explode even more — the Trump White House hosts Cabinet Bible Study meetings!

Jennifer Wishon reports for CBN News, July 31, 2017:

“A spiritual awakening is underway at the White House. Some of the most powerful people in America have been gathering weekly to learn more about God’s Word, and this Trump Cabinet Bible study is making history. They’ve been called the most evangelical Cabinet in history – men and women who don’t mince words when it comes to where they stand on God and the Bible.”

Ralph Drollinger, a former NBA-player who founded the evangelical Capitol Ministries — Bible studies in 40 state capitols, a number of foreign capitols, as well as weekly studies in the U.S. House and Senate — now leads about a dozen members of President Trump’s Cabinet in weekly studies of the scriptures.

Some of the regulars are Health Secretary Tom Price, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Drollinger said he doesn’t think a formal Bible study among executive Cabinet members has been done in at least 100 years:

“It’s the best Bible study that I’ve ever taught in my life. They are so teachable; they’re so noble; they’re so learned. He’ll (Jeff Sessions) go out the same day I teach him something and I’ll see him do it on camera and I just think, ‘Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable and they’re at Bible study every week they’re in town.'”

President Trump, a lifelong Presbyterian, is invited to attend the Bible studies; each week he receives a copy of Drollinger’s teaching. Vice President Pence is a sponsor of the Cabinet Bible studies and plans to join the study as his schedule permits.

What a refreshing change from the Obama administration’s voodoo incantations in the White House, a crypto Muslim POTUS, and a Muslim CIA director (John Brennan).

~Eowyn

Advertisements