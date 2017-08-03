Special snowflake triggered by American flag results in temporary removal of 9/11 memorial

King County apologized yesterday for removing the memorial: “On the division’s blog, the county’s transportation director said the department “should have reached out to the community before removing the flags, banners, and messages.”

The memorial will remain, thank goodness.

The original story from MyNorthwest.com: A makeshift 9/11 memorial that’s been up for more than 16 years was removed from the Preston-Fall City Road. As they were taking it down, a King County road crew left a note saying that someone called to complain that the American flag was offensive.

“A number of people are flat out outraged that the American flag can be considered offensive,” says the man behind an effort to get replace the memorial. “This one small act that they did was actually a very large act.”

A Facebook page dedicated to the makeshift memorial has been setup.

Some irritated neighbors have started putting flags back up in place of the one taken down, but they worry the county might come back and take them down, too.

So, they’re also reaching out to County Councilmember Kathy Lambert, who has promised to schedule a community meeting to figure out if they can find some kind of compromise.

But, as of Tuesday, no date has been set for that meeting. This is the statement from Lambert’s office:

There is nothing scheduled yet, but Councilmember Lambert is in discussions with various county divisions about it. If we end up moving forward on it, it won’t be until the last couple weeks of August.

DCG

