Insanity: Canadian man charged with attempted murder after wrestling away gun, shooting suspect

Canada now criminalizes self defense.
From Breitbart (by AWR Hawkins): A man in Halifax, Nova Scotia, faces numerous charges—including attempted murder—after wrestling a gun away from a home invasion suspect and shooting him with it.
According to the Herald, “Three men entered the residence with guns and a struggle took place with two men inside.” The two men inside the home managed to take away one of the guns and “several shots were fired as the suspects fled.” One of the suspects was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Kyle Earl Munroe was arrested and “charged with attempted murder and a raft of firearms offences after helping fend off [the] home invaders, one of whom he’s now charged with shooting.”
The precise charges he faces are “attempted murder, intent to discharge a firearm, intent to discharge a firearm when being reckless, careless use of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing that possession is unauthorized, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.”
Public Prosecution Service spokeswoman Chris Hansen stresses, “Right now they’re just pending charges,” but the point is still clear. Namely, that sitting quietly while governments pass more and more gun control is a recipe for disaster, as far as freedom is concerned. Seemingly benign laws like gun storage requirements and trigger lock requirements and more aggressive controls like firearm registration rules and magazine bans all portend a situation where a law-aiding citizen in the U.S. uses a gun in self-defense only to face prosecution for failing to jump through the proper bureaucratic hoops beforehand.
Gun controls—regardless of how seemingly minuscule in the bigger picture—pile upon each other and empower criminals while tying the hands of would-be victims.
DCG
Canada when you can’t live in North Korea or Iran.
Can our Canadian readers explain how and why Canada has devolved into another cucked UK?
Don’t say the good people of Nova Scotia should move to Texas, say one quarter of the people of Texas (other than Austin) should move to Nova Scotia. That would be good diversity.
They’re forcing us to defend ourselves on our own accord. They’re asking for martial law. They’ll get it, too. but not to their liking.
A cornered dog WILL bite back…and the hand matters not…
https://m.facebook.com/ppsimmons/photos/a.406176198678.179244.292316738678/10155629588198679/?type=3&source=54
It only shows that they all work for the same boss. Some are a little farther along with a portion of the script. They all are required to follow along, however:
The invaders names were not given. Makes me wonder why. Is it race, I.e. Muslim?
It’s like Trudeau said, if you kill your enemies they win.*
*this only makes sense to cuckolds/libs/sjw
