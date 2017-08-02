U.S. Coast Guard Commander openly defies President Trump’s ‘transgender’ ban

The military of any country, including that of the United States, is about national defense. The military is not a place for social engineering experiments. But that’s precisely what Obama did to the U.S. military.

Under the Obama administration, so-called “transgenders” — a biological impossibility — were indulged and promoted. On June 30, 2016, effective immediately, Obama lifted a longstanding ban on transgenders in the military.

President Trump finally is putting an end to Obama’s ill-conceived policy.

In a series of tweets on July 26, 2017, President Trump signaled that transgenders henceforth will be banned from the U.S. military:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

President Trump is right about the “tremendous medical costs” of “transgenders” to taxpayers. Whereas “transgenders” comprise less than one percent of the military (0.7%), their medical costs to taxpayers are staggering:

Data supplied by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R., Mo.) show that even by using a conservative estimate, the cost of Pentagon’s “sex-change surgeries” is $1.3 billion over 10 years .

“Transgenders” are prone to suicide , in a military that is already burdened by a too-high suicide rate of 265 suicides per 100,000 soldiers in 2015. According to a study by the UCLA’s Williams Institute, whereas the percentage of suicide attempts in the overall U.S. population is 4.6%, among transgenders the percentage is a whopping 41% — that’s more than 4 of every 10 “transgenders” .

The Family Research Council, a Christian public policy ministry in Washington D.C., has praised Trump’s decision to rescind the Obama-era policy. The group’s president, Tony Perkins, a Marine veteran said in a statement:

“As our nation faces serious national security threats, our troops shouldn’t be forced to endure hours of transgender ‘sensitivity’ classes and politically-correct distractions like this one.”

Predictably, the liberal MSM and Hollywood are incandescent with outrage over President Trump’s tweets. As an example, that font of wisdom and reason called Lady Gaga accused President Trump of “endangering” military lives and painting a target on the backs of all “transgenders”.

Even worse, Admiral Paul Zukunft, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard — a branch of the U.S. military — is openly defying the explicit order of his Commander In Chief.

Not surprisingly, Zukunft, 62, is an Obama nominee. On May 15, 2014, then-Vice Admiral Paul Zukunft was confirmed by the Senate as the 25th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, and instantly promoted to Admiral the same day.

Hope Hodge Seck reports for Military.com that at the Center for Strategic and International Studies yesterday, August 1, 2017, Adm. Paul Zukunft, the commandant of the Coast Guard, declared he has no intention of “turning his back” on the few “transgenders” in the Coast Guard.

Zukunft said his first action upon becoming aware of Trump’s tweets was to have his office reach out to all 13 members of the Coast Guard who have self-identified as “transgender”:

“I reached out personally to Lt. Taylor Miller, who was featured on the cover of The Washington Post last week. If you read that story, Taylor’s family has disowned her. Her family is the United States Coast Guard. And I told Taylor, ‘I will not turn my back. We have made an investment in you, and you have made an investment in the Coast Guard, and I will not break faith.’ “

Miller, 27, is reportedly the first openly “transitioning” member of the Coast Guard, a process “she” began in 2016 after Obama changed the Pentagon’s policy on “transgenders”.

Note: MtF ‘transgender’ Miller did no such thing. So-called “gender reassignment” surgery does not reassign or change a person’s gender. That is determined solely by one’s DNA, specifically one’s sex chromosomes. Females have XX chromosomes; males have XY chromosomes — and no amount of surgical mutilation can change that. Don’t believe me? See for yourself: “How surgery makes a fake vagina for MtF ‘transgenders’”.

Zukunft is not the only military officer who openly opposes the President of the United States.

Yesterday, the Palm Center, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that promotes the study of gay and transgender people in the armed forces, released a letter signed by 56 retired generals and admirals, including retired Army Gen. Martin Dempsey and retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, who oppose Trump’s transgender ban.

Pray for President Trump!

H/t John J. Molloy, OSJ, Chairman, National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition.

~Eowyn

