Taxpayer relief shot: Texas woman shoots and kills home intruder

You go girl!

From MyFoxChicago: A 60-year-old Texas woman wasn’t taking any chances Monday morning when she heard two intruders enter her home, grabbing her pistol and shooting one of the would-be thieves dead, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, confronted the two armed men after they entered her Harris County home through an open garage door around 11:30 a.m., WTSP reported.

Cathy Hanks, a neighbor, said it’s not surprising the woman fired her pistol when she saw a threat in her home, explaining: “That’s really how we are. That’s just Texas.”

“It’s the state of Texas. If you’re going to go into someone’s home, you’re going to get shot,” Hanks said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Thomas Gilliland told WTSP that both intruders — neither of whom were identified — were armed with pistols when the woman confronted them. She fired several shots and struck at least one man, who collapsed and died in her front yard.

Police found a gun next to the dead man’s body. His accomplice jumped over the fence and escaped, though it’s unclear if he was wounded in the incident.

Fox News reports that the woman was not injured in the incident. She did not know the intruders, WTSP reported.

Police are still looking for the second intruder, described as a man in his 20s who was wearing dark clothing with red underwear peeking out of his pants.

