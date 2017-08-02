President Trump goes after universities’ racially-discriminatory ‘Affirmative Action’ admissions policy

Reason No. __ why I love President Trump.

Although Affirmative Action is supposed to right historical wrongs of racial discrimination, the policy in action has devolved into one of racial quotas that benefit often-unqualified “minority” applicants, to the disadvantage of qualified “whites”.

Incredibly, the Supreme Court last year, in Fisher v. University of Texas, ruled 4-3 that race-based admissions are constitutional.

Now, President Trump means to do something about this injustice.

According to Charlie Savage of the New York Times, August 1, 2017:

“The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, according to a document obtained by The New York Times. The document, an internal announcement to the civil rights division, seeks current lawyers interested in working for a new project on ‘investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.’ The announcement suggests that the project will be run out of the division’s front office, where the Trump administration’s political appointees work, rather than its Educational Opportunities Section, which is run by career civil servants and normally handles work involving schools and universities. The document does not explicitly identify whom the Justice Department considers at risk of discrimination because of affirmative action admissions policies. But the phrasing it uses, ‘intentional race-based discrimination,’ cuts to the heart of programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses. Supporters and critics of the project said it was clearly targeting admissions programs that can give members of generally disadvantaged groups, like black and Latino students, an edge over other applicants with comparable or higher test scores.“

It is not just qualified whites who are discriminated against by U.S. universities’ Affirmative Action racial quota policies, nor are blacks and Latinos the only applicants who are unjustly favored.

According to a well-sourced and -researched article by Ron Unz, “The Myth of American Meritocracy,” in The American Conservative:

Jews are disproportionately admitted to elite Ivy League universities , far above their percentage in U.S. population and despite a a sharp decline in U.S. Jewish achievement in the last 10 years. In fact, Unz asserts the oft-cited claim that Jews’ average IQ is 10-15 points higher than the overall population is a myth.

, far above their percentage in U.S. population and despite a a sharp decline in U.S. Jewish achievement in the last 10 years. In fact, Unz asserts the oft-cited claim that Jews’ average IQ is 10-15 points higher than the overall population is a myth. In contrast, although there has been a sharp rise in Asian American achievement in merit-based indicators, such as National Merit Scholars, that achievement is not reflected in their admission to East coast Ivy League universities like Harvard/Yale, which point to an anti-Asian admissions quota .

. But there’s a group who are even more discriminated against than Asians: non-Jewish whites are the most under-represented group of all .

A quote from Unz’s article:

“based on factors of objective academic performance and population size, we would expect Asians to outnumber Jews by perhaps five to one at our top national universities; instead, the total Jewish numbers across the Ivy League are actually 40 percent higher. This implies that Jewish enrollment is roughly 600 percent greater relative to Asians than should be expected under a strictly meritocratic admissions system…. The key factor is that although Jewish academic achievement has apparently plummeted in recent decades, non-Jewish whites seem to have remained relatively unchanged in their performance, which might be expected in such a large and diverse population…. Based on reported statistics, Jews approximately match or even outnumber non-Jewish whites at Harvard and most of the other Ivy League schools, which seems wildly disproportionate. Indeed, the official statistics indicate that non-Jewish whites at Harvard are America’s most under-represented population group, enrolled at a much lower fraction of their national population than blacks or Hispanics, despite having far higher academic test scores…. Asians appear under-represented relative to Jews by a factor of seven, while non-Jewish whites are by far the most under-represented group of all, despite any benefits they might receive from athletic, legacy, or geographical distribution factors. The rest of the Ivy League tends to follow a similar pattern, with the overall Jewish ratio being 381 percent, the Asian figure at 62 percent, and the ratio for non-Jewish whites a low 35 percent, all relative to their number of high-ability college-age students…. In the three decades since I graduated Harvard, the presence of white Gentiles has dropped by as much as 70 percent, despite no remotely comparable decline in the relative size or academic performance of that population; meanwhile, the percentage of Jewish students has actually increased. This period certainly saw a very rapid rise in the number of Asian, Hispanic, and foreign students, as well as some increase in blacks. But it seems rather odd that all of these other gains would have come at the expense of whites of Christian background, and none at the expense of Jews.“

Given university admissions policies’ systematic discrimination against qualified Asians, it’s a mystery why so many American Asians are Democrats.

