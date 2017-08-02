NAACP Issues Police Violence Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory Issued for U.S. State of Missouri

11:18 GMT – Trending on EIN Newsdesk

NAACP officials say their recent travel advisory for Missouri is the first that the civil rights group has issued for any state. But the warning follows a recent trend of similar alerts issued by other groups for vulnerable people around the United States. The travel advisory, circulated in June by the Missouri NAACP and recently taken up by the national organization, comes after … (continue reading)

The FBI’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities

Top 10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities, by Violent Crimes:

1. St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 317,095

Total violent crime: 2,781

Violent crime rate per 100,000 inhabitants: 877.02

https://efficientgov.com/blog/2017/02/02/fbi-10-dangerous-cities/

About that police violence problem in Missouri

Missouri, just the kind of place to want fewer police. Hmmm…

♞

Advertisements