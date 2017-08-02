How progressive: Transgender man gives birth to baby son with his gay husband

Suspend your knowledge of biology to read through this story.
And as many on Twitter noted, how do they know their child is a boy? Did they assign him that gender?
From Daily Mail: A transgender Oregon man is overjoyed after giving birth to his first biological child this month. Trystan Reese, 34, was born a girl — but despite beginning hormone therapy a decade ago, he has kept his ‘original parts’, enabling him to get pregnant.
Now, after experiencing the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year, he and his husband Biff Chaplow have finally welcomed their first biological child into the world, a baby boy named Leo. The Portland couple shared their elation over the news with several news outlets, with Trystan telling WGN9 he was ‘overjoyed’ and ‘elated’.
‘The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life,’ his husband Biff added in an interview with Fox19. ‘Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.’
Leo already has two older siblings, a brother and sister, whom Trystan and Reese adopted after Biff’s sister was found unfit to be their guardian — but when they first got together, it didn’t occur to them they’d have biological children.
‘I thought I was giving up having a family — I didn’t even think of it as an option,’ Trystan told Buzzfeed. ‘I didn’t ever dream of having, or wanting to have, a biological child. One, I didn’t think it would be possible, and two, it took a long time for me to be strong enough in my identity as a man to be able to do that.’
In fact, when Trystan first brought it up with his husband, Biff said no — and took some time to come around to the idea. Now, though, they are thrilled with the decision.
The news of a healthy baby boy was especially joyous considering Trystan has suffered a miscarriage at six weeks last year.
Shortly after, they began trying again under the supervision of doctors, with Trystan stopping giving up his testosterone treatment in order to conceive healthily.
Trystan initially wanted to wait for a year before he and Biff had another go at conceiving, but given the complications of restarting and then stopping the testosterone again led the dads to speed up their plans.
‘I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications,’ Trystan wrote on Facebook.
Read the rest of the story here.
Transgender manBearded woman gives birth to baby son with hisher gay husband”
There, I fixed the title for you, Daily Mail!
This is an abomination! They are trying to change what the good lord made them.
Well, that certainly made the crystals in my head spin.
She is delusional. It is as simply as Dr. Eowyn said, woman gives birth, got pregnant by man….Big deal.
Is there no end to the madness when a society rejects God?!
The first consideration that popped into my mind . . . . . how do these two confused individuals know that the baby they created after the bearded Mom had taken testosterone for any number of years is actually going to be a healthy human being? ? ? Question number two: how did they conceive, since I would imagine that going about it the regular old fashioned way might well be repugnant to both of them . . . . . just asking! I feel profoundly sorry for this new baby, and the other two children that they have adopted. I wonder if any instances of mental illness has shown up in either of the older siblings. When you decide to “play God” you just do not have any idea what might be the outcome. After all there is “Eternally” a set order to how things work in our Universe. . . . . or I might say, how they were designed to work with maximum efficiency in this world. I am just glad that I do not have them as neighbors, not that I would hate them, but I should imagine that I would feel an overwhelmingly sorrow over their circumstances.
Auntie Lulu, this is repulsive to the core!!! Abominable and obnoxious.
Alma . . . Amen to that! When you say it is “obnoxious,” I could not agree more . . . here we have two individuals who wish to present themselves to the world as both being males–and they want the rest of us to be gushing over the fact that “they were actually able to conceive and have a baby!” Well, yea . . . that’s because one of them is not a male. Where in the entire Universe do you see two males have offspring, or two females have offspring . . . it is counterintuitive to the Eternal order of things.
Is this a civilized world? Although I’m not surprised I’m horrified at the way we are heading in a not far away time. The miscarriage IT experienced was a rejection from God’s law about conceiving a child, who knows what kind of a wretched human being would have been born after testosterone treatment or what kind of a monster it would have turn out to be? Pure moment of bliss eventually will become the ABYS for something that should have not been. Yes, humanity will eventually succumb to its own sins.
DCG . . . . . thank you for bringing us this flabbergasting story. It is probably better that we know what is actually going on in our world, than closing our eyes and not seeing it!
In the old days, these people would be committed to an insane asylum.
