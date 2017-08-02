How progressive: Transgender man gives birth to baby son with his gay husband

Suspend your knowledge of biology to read through this story.

And as many on Twitter noted, how do they know their child is a boy? Did they assign him that gender?

From Daily Mail: A transgender Oregon man is overjoyed after giving birth to his first biological child this month. Trystan Reese, 34, was born a girl — but despite beginning hormone therapy a decade ago, he has kept his ‘original parts’, enabling him to get pregnant.

Now, after experiencing the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year, he and his husband Biff Chaplow have finally welcomed their first biological child into the world, a baby boy named Leo. The Portland couple shared their elation over the news with several news outlets, with Trystan telling WGN9 he was ‘overjoyed’ and ‘elated’.

‘The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life,’ his husband Biff added in an interview with Fox19. ‘Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.’

Leo already has two older siblings, a brother and sister, whom Trystan and Reese adopted after Biff’s sister was found unfit to be their guardian — but when they first got together, it didn’t occur to them they’d have biological children.

‘I thought I was giving up having a family — I didn’t even think of it as an option,’ Trystan told Buzzfeed. ‘I didn’t ever dream of having, or wanting to have, a biological child. One, I didn’t think it would be possible, and two, it took a long time for me to be strong enough in my identity as a man to be able to do that.’

In fact, when Trystan first brought it up with his husband, Biff said no — and took some time to come around to the idea. Now, though, they are thrilled with the decision.

The news of a healthy baby boy was especially joyous considering Trystan has suffered a miscarriage at six weeks last year.

Shortly after, they began trying again under the supervision of doctors, with Trystan stopping giving up his testosterone treatment in order to conceive healthily.

Trystan initially wanted to wait for a year before he and Biff had another go at conceiving, but given the complications of restarting and then stopping the testosterone again led the dads to speed up their plans.

‘I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications,’ Trystan wrote on Facebook.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

