This is New York: de Blasio’s terrible approval rating not hurting re-election odds

It just amazes me how some people are so complacent when it comes to researching who is running for office. Last year when I voted in local primaries, I heard a woman (who was voting demorat, I could tell by the color of her ballot) ask how come she didn’t see a certain person’s name on the ballot. It’s because there was no demorat challenging him. She hadn’t even bothered to see who was running in the primaries. Appears many New Yorkers lack the same initiative.
From NY Post: Mayor de Blasio’s poll numbers have tumbled — but the lower favorability ratings haven’t come close to derailing his bid for re-election in November, according to a poll released Monday.
Voters approve of the mayor’s job performance by a 50 to 42 percent margin — down from a 60 to 34 percent showing on May 17, according to the Quinnipiac University survey. They are also split on whether he deserves a second term — 46 to 46 percent — even though 57 percent had supported his re-election bid in May, while 35 percent did not.
But when it comes to a general election match-up against Nicole Malliotakis, a Staten Island Assembly member, de Blasio is still up 57 percent to 22 percent. His lead in May was 64 to 21 percent.
“Leave out the one big question – the re-election matchup – and this is a pretty bad poll for Mayor Bill de Blasio,” said pollster Maurice Carroll. “But on the one question that matters in this election year — de Blasio versus Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis — Hizzoner is a better than a 2-1 winner.”
When independent candidate Bo Dietl is factored in, de Blasio’s margin of victory gets even larger — 52 percent for the mayor, 15 percent for Malliotakis and 11 percent for Dietl.
The issue for Malliotakis and Dietl appears to be largely name recognition. When it came to favorability ratings, 78 percent of voters said they didn’t know enough about Malliotakis to form an opinion — while 74 percent said the same of Dietl.
One of the highest numbers registered in the poll came when voters were asked who should pay the mayor’s legal bills for state and federal investigations of his administration. Seventy-eight percent said he should cover the $2 million, while just 13 percent say taxpayers should pick up the tab. De Blasio initially said he’d raise the money in a legal defense fund — then changed his mind and said he’d stick taxpayers with the bill.
The poll surveyed 877 city voters between July 20 and July 26, and has a plus or minus 4.1 percentage point margin of error.
The poll must have over-sampled Democrats, as usual.
Thank God I don’t live in New York but the Sunshine state is not far behind!
No it isn’t. I’m so glad I left there 25 years ago. I’ll NEVER go back. I thought it was insane when I left. It’s worse now.
I think Dietl has a fighting chance if he gets out there and campaigns. New Yorkers WILL NOT vote for ANYONE from Staten Island, so Malliotakis might as well forget it. Besides, she has no name recognition, and her name is impossible to pronounce or spell. That’s the deal, because New Yorkers are so busy and so blue-pilled, they can’t be weened off the liberal t*t.
The good news is that many New Yorkers who voted for this LOSER really regret doing so. Can he be unseated? Time will tell.
(I still insist Deblasio should be impeached for going to Germany to raise hell. The man is personally DAMNED STUPID and administratively DANGEROUS.)
steven . . . . . I agree with you 100% about DeBlazio being a bonehead, going over to Germany to cause a dust-up. He is a smuck, I just wished the people of New York could come to realize this. It is shameful that a city with is so to speak, a beacon to the whole world, would be lead by someone as corrosive, and evidently rife with illegal, and immoral doings as he is. I say kick this bum to the curb! I do hope that before November the people of New York will awaken from their stupor.
I’ve always thought that New York actually started the phenomenon of voting for people who have absolutely nothing in common with their constituents. I cannot in my memory think of anyone who was representative of “normal” New Yorkers EVER winning an election there.
Later, in California, that became the norm. It didn’t start out that way, however. I used to use it as an example. People would say “who in their right mind would vote for so and so?”. I’d say, “look at NYC. They always vote for their worst enemy”.
I went to school with a lot of these politician’s kids. I saw it up close and personal. They are animals. No, that’s unfair to animals. They are self-serving, money-grubbing parasites. They need to be rounded up, imprisoned (if you’re feeling generous), and their replacements followed around by armed men sworn to shoot if they see them take one dollar they’re not entitled to.
