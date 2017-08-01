Man’s quest for a fat penis ends in death from pulmonary embolism

Pulmonary embolism is a blockage of an artery in the lungs by a substance that has traveled from elsewhere in the body through the bloodstream. Severe cases can lead to passing out, abnormally low blood pressure, and sudden death.
While pulmonary embolism usually results from a blood clot in the leg that travels to the lung, a small proportion of cases are due to the embolization of air, amniotic fluid, or fat.
Pulmonary fat embolism was what happened to a 30-year-old Swedish man while he was undergoing a phalloplasty, or penile elongation and girth enhancement procedure.
Leah Bitsky reports for the New York Post, July 31, 2017:
“The 30-year-old, who had no prior medical history besides mild asthma, went into cardiac arrest towards the end of the surgery, the Journal of Forensic Sciences reports. Doctors tried to resurrect the patient while he was rushed to an emergency hospital but were unsuccessful and he died shortly after.
An autopsy revealed that while his heart was slightly enlarged, his health was otherwise normal and the cause of death was attributed to a pulmonary fat embolism.
The standard penile procedure is performed by taking fat cells from other parts of the body using liposuction and injecting them into the penis, according to the journal. In this patient’s case, fat was removed from his abdomen.
While penis enhancement surgery is quite common, researchers warned that there are always risks, referring specifically to several cases where patients have died from gluteal lipoinjection, where fat is transferred to a person’s buttock.
‘This is the first described case where a seemingly simple and safe procedure of a penis enlargement by autologous fat transfer caused sudden death in a healthy young man,’ the journal states. ‘Perhaps the risk of fat embolisation is higher when pretraumatized tissue is subjected to fat injection, like in this case, where a penis elongation by loosening of a penile ligament was performed before the fat injection.’
Approximately 8,400 penis enlargement surgeries are performed each year worldwide despite its risks, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.
A study conducted by condom brand SKYN reveals that the average penis size is 6.1 inches when erect.”
Here’s the account from Brita Zilg, M.D., Ph.D., and Petra Rasten-Almqvist, M.D., Ph.D., “Fatal Fat Embolism After Penis Enlargement by Autologous Fat Transfer: A Case Report and Review of the Literature,” Journal of Forensics Sciences (2017):
In other words, in phalloplasty, a man’s fat is taken from his butt or abdomen and injected into his penis, giving him a fat penis.
Eww.
Then there’s the sudden death part.
God help us from our vanity!
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
I guess you need to be careful for what you wish for…don’t wish for a fat a&& penis!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How tragic. I can’t even imagine what kind of psychological problems this young man had, and of course what completely unethical surgeon would perform this butchery–absolutely sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He didn’t need to do that surgery for a fat penis-he could have just gone to DC-there’s a LOT of fat Pr**ks there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
No comment. Because I can’t even think about it. Oops, sorry that was a comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have this image of St. Peter with a clipboard. “What did you say you were doing……?”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew a penis with ears once, but that was an entirely different problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this operation covered by the Congressional Health Plan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He did not choose wisely.
LikeLike
Wow! The lengths some guys will go to to impress. (Perhaps I should have worded that differently)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
Too much is no good, too little the same. Be happy with all the “attributes” Mother Nature gave you. What you maybe lacking outside you can make it up by having a tender heart, compassion, kindness towards one another. Well I think the electric storm we are going through has made me keep my writing clean. Kaboooom, it is scary!!!!
LikeLike
Alma . . . I think you really nailed that argument!
LikeLike
I feel sorry for the man but he should have really thought about this for a long period of time. Unless this is fake news designed by someone to discourage men from the procedure?
In other health news, I would wish to warn against tattoos. Tattoo parlors were legalized here in NYC about 20 years ago. The needles are new and sterilized, but it is the ink that’s the problem. Did you know that tattoo artists use inks that are NOT FDA-approved? That’s because the FDA has never looked into the matter.
I heard a doctor on the radio when the tattoo parlors returned to New York. He warned against them, even with clean needles because, he said, tattoos could cause liver and kidney problems even 25 years later.
Moral of the story: Be satisfied with what Nature provided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so right. I don’t think I would EVER do elective surgery. I worked with a guy once who’s wife underwent liposuction. She died. She wasn’t quite 30. She wasn’t noticeably fat either.
Life can end at any time. There’s something immoral about tempting fate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here I am, in my opinion quality is what counts,
LikeLike
Wow, what a dickweed.
LikeLike
Did I stumble into a women’s locker room on a day when when they were having a social invitation with men occasion? I don’t want to miss the next one, please keep me posted.
LikeLike