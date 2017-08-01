HR 3576 to prevent enforcement of state-local gun control laws more restrictive than federal laws

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, was passed by Congress nearly 226 years ago on December 15, 1791, as part of the first ten amendments contained in the (citizens’) Bill of Rights. It says:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

But that’s exactly what state and local governments have done — infringe on “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” with unceasing gun control laws.

On July 28, 2017, Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) introduced a bill, H.R. 3576: Second Amendment Guarantee Act, which, if passed into law, will prevent all state, county and city governments from enforcing gun control laws that are stricter than those at the federal level.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York — a state famous for strict gun control — went postal, declaring that HR 3576 would put “millions of people at profound risk.” Calling HR 3576 “a blatant political ploy,” Cuomo accused Rep. Collins of being “beholden to no one but the gun lobby and entrenched special interests.” In a phone interview, Lindsay Nichols of the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence called the bill “one of the more dramatic and extreme bills out there” which “would really impact almost every state in the nation.” (Source)

As an example, in California, although HR 3576 would not overturn any local rules on handguns, the bill would lift the state’s ban on many types of assault weapons and large-capacity gun magazines, as well as relax strict licensing requirements for buyers and sellers of rifles and shotguns.

Here’s what HR 3576: Second Amendment Guarantee Act says:

To amend title 18, United States Code, to limit the authority of States and localities to regulate conduct, or impose penalties or taxes, in relation to rifles or shotguns. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representa tives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the ‘‘Second Amendment Guarantee Act’’ or the ‘‘SAGA Act’’ SEC. 2. LIMITATION ON AUTHORITY OF STATES AND LO CALITIES TO REGULATE CONDUCT IN RELA TION TO RIFLES OR SHOTGUNS. Section 927 of title 18, United States Code, is amended— (1) by striking ‘‘No’’ and inserting ‘‘(a) Except as provided in subsection (b), no’’; and (2) by adding after and below the end the fol lowing: ‘‘(b)(1) A State or a political subdivision of a State may not impose any regulation, prohibition, or registration or licensing requirement with respect to the design, manu facture, importation, sale, transfer, possession, or marking of a rifle or shotgun that has moved in, or any such con duct that affects, interstate or foreign commerce, that is more restrictive, or impose any penalty, tax, fee, or charge with respect to such a rifle or shotgun or such conduct, in an amount greater, than is provided under Federal law. To the extent that a law of a State or political subdivision of a State, whether enacted before, on, or after the date of the enactment of this subsection , violates the preceding sentence, the law shall have no force or effect. For pur poses of this subsection, the term ‘rifle or shotgun’ in cludes any part of a rifle or shotgun, any detachable mag azine or ammunition feeding device, and any type of pistol grip or stock design. ‘‘(2) In an action brought for damages or relief from a violation of paragraph (1), the court shall award the pre vailing plaintiff a reasonable attorney’s fee in addition to a ny other damages or relief awarded.’’.

On the same day as it was introduced, HR 3576 has been referred to the House Judicial Committee.



