Monday Animal Funnies!

The twerking cogi! (I suggest you turn the volume down before you view the video):
Sometimes, karma works quickly:
~Eowyn
Advertisements
The twerking cogi! (I suggest you turn the volume down before you view the video):
Sometimes, karma works quickly:
~Eowyn
|Maryaha on Be a Good News Maker – not jus…
|MomOfIV on How surgery makes a fake vagin…
|MomOfIV on New Arkansas abortion laws blo…
|lophatt on Israeli TV mocks Jesus Christ…
|cogitoergosumantra on More libtard butt hurt: Late-n…
|Christine Watts C. on Be a Good News Maker – not jus…
|daveyone1 on Chiraq reaches over 410 homici…
|Maryaha on Be a Good News Maker – not jus…
|cogitoergosumantra on New Arkansas abortion laws blo…
|daveyone1 on More libtard butt hurt: Late-n…
|Gary Jones on Illegals (?) give the finger t…
|kommonsentsjane on Chiraq reaches over 410 homici…
|traildustfotm on How surgery makes a fake vagin…
|Glenn47 on Organization calls upon the Du…
|Alma on Israeli TV mocks Jesus Christ…
4th cartoon I love! Pay back, and I’m sure his doggie would have saved his a@@ at the first sign of drowning, IDIOT, WOULD YOU LIKE THAT DONE TO YOU. Second cartoon, Marshmallow kitty. First, ADOOOORABLE. What a good way to start the week!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love these. Especially the last one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Love Karma in this instance.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person