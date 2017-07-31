Hilarious audition tape of a crisis actor

Posted on July 31, 2017 by | 9 Comments

You have to admit his fake name “Harrison Hanks” is simply brilliant, evocative of two very popular Hollywood superstars, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks.

So how many layers of fakery do we have here?:

  • Harrison Hanks: fake name
  • Crisis actor — someone pretending to be a victim or another role in a public tragedy, like a mass shooting — is a fake person to begin with.
  • But “Harrison Hanks” is a fake crisis actor. Too funny!

Big h/t to Will Shanley

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Boston Marathon bombings, conspiracy, False flag, Humor, Sandy Hook massacre, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “Hilarious audition tape of a crisis actor

  2. Joseph Magil | July 31, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    Brilliant and obviously a hoax hoaxer!

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Auntie Lulu | July 31, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Reply

    Oh! My stars . . . that guy is my H-E-R-O! He nailed the fakery that we currently see. Ya just gotta love him. I am sending this post far and wide. It’s fabulous!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. traildustfotm | July 31, 2017 at 1:47 pm | Reply

    monkey

    Like

  5. D-FensDogG | July 31, 2017 at 1:49 pm | Reply

    Oh, my gosh! That was HYSTERICALLY funny!!
    Best laugh of the day, by far! Thanks so much for that.

    Hey, it may be fake crisis acting but… (link:] IT’S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMN-IT!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends

    Like

  7. marblenecltr | July 31, 2017 at 1:58 pm | Reply

    Casting agents are fighting for contracting with him now.

    Like

  8. Alma | July 31, 2017 at 2:09 pm | Reply

    Yes, very original, I must add one other name CLOWN CLOONEY.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s