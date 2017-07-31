Hilarious audition tape of a crisis actor

You have to admit his fake name “Harrison Hanks” is simply brilliant, evocative of two very popular Hollywood superstars, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks.
So how many layers of fakery do we have here?:
- Harrison Hanks: fake name
- Crisis actor — someone pretending to be a victim or another role in a public tragedy, like a mass shooting — is a fake person to begin with.
- But “Harrison Hanks” is a fake crisis actor. Too funny!
Big h/t to Will Shanley
~Eowyn
Brilliant and obviously a hoax hoaxer!
Oh! My stars . . . that guy is my H-E-R-O! He nailed the fakery that we currently see. Ya just gotta love him. I am sending this post far and wide. It’s fabulous!
Oh, my gosh! That was HYSTERICALLY funny!!
Best laugh of the day, by far! Thanks so much for that.
Hey, it may be fake crisis acting but… (link:] IT’S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMN-IT!
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
Excelente’!
Casting agents are fighting for contracting with him now.
Yes, very original, I must add one other name CLOWN CLOONEY.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
