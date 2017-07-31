Breaking News!

Unless you have been lost in a Peruvian monsoon since last November, you are aware of the efforts of the Washington establishment, which comprises RINOs, Democrats, bureaucrats, along with the Marxist State Media, to destroy the presidency of the man most of us voted for.

Let’s face it, these people are entrenched up to their eyeballs in the sewer of business-as-usual, and are not going to go quietly.

No surprise there, as change is scary to those who have no marketable skills outside of government – particularly among those that are enriching themselves with our money.

The most egregious efforts to wreck Trump have been coming from those that claim to be looking out for us “little people.” I am referring, of course, to the so-called “objective” Main Stream Media. In reality, they are not actual media, but instead paid propagandists for the America-hating left.

They cannot destroy Trump by reporting facts, but have instead resorted to fake news (as in made-up bull-squeeze) in an effort to further their hideous agenda.

How many of their news reports contain information from “anonymous” and “unnamed” sources have we seen – most all of which crumble to the ground under even the most rudimentary scrutiny?

I finally became so fed up I decided to do a little research into the MSM’s “anonymous” and “unnamed” sources.

It took a little work, but I finally was able to locate a photograph of these folks, and here it is:

Now you know who the MSM’s sources really are when they report “damaging” information on our President.

Dave

