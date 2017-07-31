Be a Good News Maker – not just a Bad News Observer

I just cycled through my usual news sources, and came out completely depressed. Started the day well, but after reading too much of it, found myself paralyzed, feeling I couldn’t do anything, what with the sky falling and all that. So the following is a pep talk to myself, which I share with you in hopes it may be of help to someone. ~ TD (read Psalm 46)

“Nations are in uproar, kingdoms fall;

he lifts his voice, the earth melts.”

That verse, Psalm 46:6, encompasses most of the categories alarming headlines we see each day on the news (both Real and Fake). It is followed by an assurance of God’s protection on His own people:

“The Lord Almighty is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress.”

What that means is that we are to resist the fear caused by the onslaught of bad news, then pick up the tools of honorable work each day, and make our own headlines, like:

Dave finishes job after long delays!

Nancy brings voice of wisdom to local school board!

Faced with potential road rage, Anna smiles and ignores provocation!

Local gardens receive recognition!

So forget about the Yellowstone Super Volcano, near earth asteroids, North Korean nukes, the Rothschild Family, Antifa, Soros, Nephilim giants, assassination plots, Congress, ISIS, and all the rest.

Later in Psalm 46 the Lord commands us,

“Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exhausted in the earth.”

That means we can cast off the paralysis of fear, knowing by faith that God has these things under control. In so doing, we can move on and commence the humble work of each day with confidence in His help and protection. My headlines today might read:

TD writes a blog post!

TD cleans pots and pans!

TD makes a difficult phone call!

“God is our refuge and strength,

an ever-present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear…”

So definitely follow the news, and don’t be ignorant of what’s going on around you.

But then cast all your fears and concerns about today’s news cycle onto His shoulders, refusing to carry any fear and worry yourself, but in faith, make a difference by the work of your hands, whether great or small.

♞

