Poll reveals NFL ratings fell over national anthem protests

With this news after Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling stunt and his wearing a t-shirt with a picture of one of the co-founders of the racist Black Panthers, it’s not looking good that any NFL team will want to hire him soon.
From MSN: A recent poll by J.D. Power revealed that the dip in NFL ratings last season was largely due to players kneeling during the national anthem, the Associated Press reported.
According to the survey, 9,200 people who went to either a football, basketball or hockey game were asked if they watched fewer games broadcasted and to give their reasoning.
Twenty six percent of people who tuned out of watching football said it was because players knelt during the anthem.
Another 24 percent of people said they didn’t watch as many games because of domestic violence incidents involving players or because of game delays.
Sixteen percent said the presidential election replaced their NFL interest, and 5 percent said they got rid of cable.
It’s worth noting only 12 percent of those surveyed said they stopped watching NFL coverage, which equates to roughly 1,100 people.
DCG . . . . . Fabulous article! I think it is a real “win” for the American people that they stood up did what they thought was right, and disconnected from mindlessly watching the NFL. I rather believe that the NFL did not think or consider that there would be a backlash of such proportions. In our society . . . Money Talks, there is no doubt about it. I am quite pleased that the NFL is left standing in their not so happy circumstances. We have had enough of these big, dumb ball players who felt they could run rough shad over American tradition. Let those who think they got a bad deal here in America, move their sorry a$$ to somewhere better. This rather reminds me of the old adage . . . a dog does not $hit where they live; perhaps the individuals who have been involved in disrespecting our nation can learn something that will help them during the remainder of their lives. We The People don’t want you raining that $hit down on our heads, and we will bite back if you perpetrate this kind of behavior! I am very proud of those who took a stand in response to the ill behavior of just a few of the ball players.
I refuse to watch them because they are a bunch of overpaid PUNKS that think that they are some kind of Heros, WRONG, The MEN that wear the colors and die for this country are the REAL HEROES, These crybabies shut it down over salaries, I say it’s time to return the favor! When they give respect they will get it, until then they can pound salt. Semper Fi.
Like I’ve said many times, I don’t understand the fascination. I like to watch my dogs chase balls. I don’t pay them much.
Get rid of the thug s and Prima Donna players and I will consider watching under one further condition.
Apologize for the way Tom Landry was fired by the Cowboys.
Yes, I carry a grudge for a long time.
