Poll reveals NFL ratings fell over national anthem protests

With this news after Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling stunt and his wearing a t-shirt with a picture of one of the co-founders of the racist Black Panthers, it’s not looking good that any NFL team will want to hire him soon.

From MSN: A recent poll by J.D. Power revealed that the dip in NFL ratings last season was largely due to players kneeling during the national anthem, the Associated Press reported.

According to the survey, 9,200 people who went to either a football, basketball or hockey game were asked if they watched fewer games broadcasted and to give their reasoning.

Twenty six percent of people who tuned out of watching football said it was because players knelt during the anthem.

Another 24 percent of people said they didn’t watch as many games because of domestic violence incidents involving players or because of game delays.

Sixteen percent said the presidential election replaced their NFL interest, and 5 percent said they got rid of cable.

It’s worth noting only 12 percent of those surveyed said they stopped watching NFL coverage, which equates to roughly 1,100 people.

