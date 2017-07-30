Israeli TV mocks Jesus Christ as a monkey nailed to a cross

John 15:23
“Whoever hates me also hates my Father.”
Toffee and the Gorilla is an Israeli TV show with a bikini-clad young woman named Dawn Rosenzweig as Toffee, and Shuki the monkey-muppet as Gorilla.
This is the description of the show on the Toffee and the Gorilla Facebook page:
“It’s a parody of some of the shows on Israeli state Educational TV, especially in the ’60s and ’70s (some of the sketches are even in black and white, for added effect). The messages are unashamedly racist (against Arabs, Mizrahim, Christians, etc.), chauvinist and violent, holding up a mirror to Israeli society as it were (albeit from a safe distance – placing such attitudes somewhere in the past). The show’s creator describes its political orientation as ‘socialist-pacifist’.”
Note: Mizrahim are Mizrahi Jews, also called Oriental or Sephardic Jews. Unlike Ashkenazi Jews — who make up 90% of Jews in the world and are descended from European Jews who, in turn, descended from Turkic Khazars in the Caucasus who had converted to Judaism in the 8th century — Mizrahi/Sephardic Jews descended from local Jewish communities of the Middle East from biblical times into the modern era. In other words, unlike the Ashkenazi fake Jews, Mizrahi Jews may actually be biological descendants of the ancient Hebrews.
In an episode, which was uploaded to Toffee and the Gorilla‘s Facebook page on March 24, 2016, but to YouTube on April 23, 2012, Rosenzweig/Toffee mocks Jesus Christ’s crucifixion by nailing Gorilla to a cross. Note that the Hebrew-to-English translation appears to have been provided by the TV show.
Here are the video’s English subtitles:
Toffee: “Shalom. You’ve made it to the history program of Toffee and the Gorilla. I came to talk about the highlights of the history of the Jewish people, from times past until today. Today, we will learn about the crucifixion of Yeshu [Jesus]. Have you heard about Yeshu?”
Gorilla, nodding his head: “I’ve heard he’s an honorable person.”
Toffee: “No, Yeshu was an enemy of the Jewish people. He attempted to convert us all into Christians. Although there are good Christians, to the Jew this is a terrible danger, a threat to the peace of the Jewish people.”
Gorilla: “I want to assimilate.”
Toffee: “Do you even know what it is to be assimilated? It means to get fucked up with a goyah: this is something neither I or you, obviously, want.”
Gorilla: “I want my children to eat Toblerone [chocolate] and become goyim. I am bored here, Toffee! I want to live in Switzerland with a goyah and eat Toblerone all day long!”
Toffee: “Okay, darling. If you love Yeshu so much, you will have to play Yeshu.”
Toffee says, facing the camera: “I am Judas Iscariot.”
Gorilla: “I want for all to become Christians and eat pork and Toblerone and have fun! Do you, the viewers at home, want to?”
Toffee: “Because of this, I will crucify you! How dare you preach to the innocent Jews?”
Toffee then nails Gorilla’s left hand to a cross.
Gorilla screams: “My God, why have you forsaken me?”
Toffee: “You are a Nazi, Yeshu. You are a Nazi!”
Toffee hammers the nail into Gorilla’s hand.
Gorilla screams, while writhing: “Toffee! No, Toffee! I am scared! I walked on the water, I transformed crickets into cake! No, I am not Yeshu! This is a mistake! I am Moses, our teacher. Do not thrust with nails. Toffee, no!”
Toffee: “It’s only one nail, you coward.”
Gorilla screams: “Nooooo! Oh Toffee! Oh God, no! Aaahhhh! Aaaahhh! Ay ah! No, no, no!” — as Toffee strikes Gorilla’s body with the hammer.
Gorilla makes one last scream, then lowers his head, makes two death throes, and “dies”.
Tim King, editor of Salem-News.com, wrote on April 23, 2011:
“So, a slutty Israeli TV show features a chick in a skimpy bikini mocking Jesus Christ by showing him as a stupid looking monkey hanging on a cross. Then using the ‘f’ word, she proceeds to tell Jewish viewers that Christians, we ‘goyam’, are ‘dangerous’ toward Jews. From there, it gets much worse.
We aren’t making this up; this is Israeli television being widely viewed today. The show is called, ‘The History Program of Toffee the Gorilla’. Anyone who advocates for this should not write a comment, instead they should consider ripping their heart out and sticking it in a jar; (it would have equal purpose and someday doctors could study it and perhaps determine what the hell is wrong with you)….
Welcome to Israel, where American tax dollars support this kind of scummy broadcast.”
H/t Henry Makow
~Eowyn
Not cute or funny….Shame on them.
Undoubtedly, the terrorist supporting faction within Israel are angry with us for discontinuing support of the murderous, Christian-slaying moslems in Syria. I’m told the P.M. is not pleased. Thanks to God for guidance in ending the years of suffering and death imposed on the people of Syria, in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
That “Toffee and the Gorilla” show aired some years ago, in 2011, long before President Trump put an end to the CIA’s arming of Syrian
rebelsjihadists. The show’s mockery of our Lord is consistent with the (Babylonian) Talmud — the collection of sayings and preachings of rabbis which takes primacy over the Torah.
Come on— this is disgusting and so telling.
“Jews,” do you need any more proof?! Rev. 2:9 and 3:9
The video, in question, is a really vile little piece of work, that demonstrates the very hostile, hatred, that the leadership of Zionist/ Rothschild/ Israeli/AIPAC/Federal Reserve, branch of Judaism has for Christianity, & for Christians, & for Jesus, himself, to the point, where, the mainstreaming, of that element’s , decidedly,..’Anti-Christen’,.. attitude,.., has gone mainstream, it being pushed.by the Zionist,owned mass media,.onto a gullible, ‘GOY’,.. public,..
Of coarse, ordinary Jews, are not , to blame for the mis-deeds, of certain of the leadership,…
“Of coarse, ordinary Jews, are not , to blame for the mis-deeds, of certain of the leadership,…” like, the same way ordinary Muslims are not to blame for the “extremists” that blow themselves up and cut peoples heads and all the rest, right? Well, IMHO, wrong; it’s that thing about silence. If one remains silent, then one consents and condones. If this was on TV it’s because it had an audience of “ordinary” people who are not to blame.
They crucified Him not once, but many times, and will continue to do so: every time a Christian is persecuted, and executed, there is a silent blameless (not!) crowd that allows it. Extrapolate. It applies to all forms of abuse, but SILENCE is always the same.
Jews are surely no friends of Christians. There is a Christian Jew named Zev Porat, who lives in Israel, and ministers all over the country. He is frequently attacked by Jews, verbally and physically. The good news is that he has led many to Christ. I saw an article by him a few days ago, about some sect of Jews who believe that a Rabbi Schneerson, who died in 1994, has resurrected and is the Messiah. Has anyone else heard about this? The Messiah they accept will be the Anti-Christ!
LikeLiked by 1 person
None other than Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law & Ivanka’s husband, is a follower of Schneerson. In fact, when Trump and family recently visited Israel, Jared & Ivanka visited Schneerson’s grave site to pay their respects.
Here’s a pic of the satanic rabbi:
I did not know that. That old buzzard looks like an anti-christ.
Yes doctor, that is good information. It is also why I have a hard time getting too “swoony” over our current situation. I certainly can see that Nutty Yahoo is happy.
That’s exactly so. I’m always appalled by how people deliberately work at not acknowledging the obvious. Jews get a real charge out of insulting goys and getting them to laugh at it. Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman are good examples.
Jews HATE Christians. Most are not “religious” at all, however. Nonetheless, they were raised in that atmosphere. Churches don’t help. They bend over backward to deny the obvious and obscure reality.
Ironically, Jesus was quite clear. They had, and have, a choice to make. From time to time a few make the right one. At that point they are no longer Jews.
Dr. E speaks the truth here. We have no obligation to accept this, quietly or otherwise. Those who cooperate with their agenda are traitors to their own.
At least these Jews are showing their true colors. But they also demonstrate their blindness. For by envying the Son of God this way, they are declaring their own inferiority to Him. They’re calling Him God!
Sadly this isn’t very surprising. Mockery of Christianity and Christ has already been allowed in a few cases, even in the US. If Christians openly mocked Jews, Muslims, atheists, “gays” or “trans” in a similar way, you can imagine the major backlash. It’s only considered hateful if Christians and/or whites do it it of course.
