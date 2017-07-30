Illegals give the finger to Mount Rushmore

I got this pic from somebody’s Twitter feed, and so I can’t vouch for its authenticity.

That being said, the pic does not appear to be photoshopped. Nor do I doubt that there are “undocumented migrants” in America who hate America with a venom.

~Eowyn

8 responses to “Illegals give the finger to Mount Rushmore

  1. John Molloy | July 30, 2017 at 6:57 pm | Reply

    Funny, I feel the same way about illegals.
    Only they should be given the finger as they are deported.

  2. lambeaudungbarn | July 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm | Reply

    Sorry I believe those are Native Americans, in which case they
    probably have a valid reason for doing that.

  3. Dave | July 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm | Reply

    I have read they are native Indians.

  4. EdK | July 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm | Reply

    That’s o.k. I wipe my ass with their worthless flag every day.

  5. EdK | July 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm | Reply

    Indians…opps. Yea well, f#$k them too.

  7. A. L. Luttrell | July 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm | Reply

    How do you know they’re illegals? They look like they could possibly be Native Americans.

