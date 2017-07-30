Illegals give the finger to Mount Rushmore

I got this pic from somebody’s Twitter feed, and so I can’t vouch for its authenticity.
That being said, the pic does not appear to be photoshopped. Nor do I doubt that there are “undocumented migrants” in America who hate America with a venom.
~Eowyn
Funny, I feel the same way about illegals.
Only they should be given the finger as they are deported.
Sorry I believe those are Native Americans, in which case they
probably have a valid reason for doing that.
Yes they do. BILLIONS of reasons.
I have read they are native Indians.
That’s o.k. I wipe my ass with their worthless flag every day.
Indians…opps. Yea well, f#$k them too.
How do you know they’re illegals? They look like they could possibly be Native Americans.
