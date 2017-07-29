Take this News IQ Quiz!

Periodically, the Pew Research Center offers a current events quiz to test your news IQ.

The newest quiz is short — just 10 questions.

If regular FOTM readers don’t ace it, I’d be surprised.

To take the quiz, click here.

Then come back here and tell us your score!

The Pew Research Center administered the News IQ Quiz that you just took to 1,002 American adults, June 22-25, 2017. The results:

Only 10% scored 10/10, correctly answering all 10 questions.

Substantial age differences in knowledge about Washington figures like Tillerson, Gorsuch, and Mueller, with older Americans more knowledgeable.

Modest partisan differences: the average number of correct answers was 5.7 for Republicans/Leaning Republican, vs. 5.5 for Democrats/Leaning Democrat.

College graduates performed better than those with less education: the average number of correct answers was 6.9 for those with a bachelor’s degree or more education; 5.2 for those with some college experience; 4.3 for those with no more than a high school diploma.

~Eowyn

