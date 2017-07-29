“Knifeman” goes on frenzied attack in Germany shouting “Allahu Akbar”

And yet the killer’s motive is “unknown.”

From Yahoo: A man born in the United Arab Emirates killed one person with a knife and wounded six others in a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, shouting “Allahu Akbar” before being overpowered by passers-by and arrested, said police.

Police said they were unable to immediately determine the motive behind the attack and were “continuing to investigate every possibility”.

Citing security sources, Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported that the 26-year-old perpetrator was known to police as an Islamist. News agency DPA reported that security authorities were investigating evidence the man had Salafist ties.

Around 1310 GMT, the attacker stabbed to death a 50-year-old man believed to be a German citizen. Police said that he “struck out wildly” at others, wounding five more in the supermarket, a 50-year-old woman and four men aged 19, 56, 57 and 64.

Another 35-year-old man was hurt while overpowering the attacker in the street alongside other passers-by shortly after the killing.

All of the wounded were being treated or operated on in hospital, some of them for serious injuries, police said. A police murder unit and a specialist politically-motivated crime squad are investigating the attack and were able to secure the suspected murder weapon.

German daily Bild published a picture of the attacker in the back of a police car with a white, blood-soaked bag over his head, and reported that he cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.

“Suddenly I saw a man smeared with blood running along the other side of the road with a knife,” an eyewitness identified as Ralf W. told Bild. “He shouted out ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he was running.”

A female witness standing in line at the supermarket till also told NTV rolling news channel that “as he was running out… he held up his arms and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’.”

