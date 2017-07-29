“Knifeman” goes on frenzied attack in Germany shouting “Allahu Akbar”

And yet the killer’s motive is “unknown.”
From Yahoo: A man born in the United Arab Emirates killed one person with a knife and wounded six others in a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, shouting “Allahu Akbar” before being overpowered by passers-by and arrested, said police.
Police said they were unable to immediately determine the motive behind the attack and were “continuing to investigate every possibility”.
Citing security sources, Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported that the 26-year-old perpetrator was known to police as an Islamist. News agency DPA reported that security authorities were investigating evidence the man had Salafist ties.
Around 1310 GMT, the attacker stabbed to death a 50-year-old man believed to be a German citizen. Police said that he “struck out wildly” at others, wounding five more in the supermarket, a 50-year-old woman and four men aged 19, 56, 57 and 64.
Another 35-year-old man was hurt while overpowering the attacker in the street alongside other passers-by shortly after the killing.
All of the wounded were being treated or operated on in hospital, some of them for serious injuries, police said. A police murder unit and a specialist politically-motivated crime squad are investigating the attack and were able to secure the suspected murder weapon.
German daily Bild published a picture of the attacker in the back of a police car with a white, blood-soaked bag over his head, and reported that he cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.
“Suddenly I saw a man smeared with blood running along the other side of the road with a knife,” an eyewitness identified as Ralf W. told Bild. “He shouted out ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he was running.”
A female witness standing in line at the supermarket till also told NTV rolling news channel that “as he was running out… he held up his arms and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’.”
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
But, but Angela Merkel said Islam isn’t a source of terror!
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/02/19/angela-merkel-says-europe-must-take-more-refugees-and-islam-isnt-source-of-terror/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take a bow and praise No-angel-a Merkel for the “good” gesture towards the invading desert cockroaches. One life gone five wounded -the cockroach arrested. He should have been executed right on the spot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to that. There is little need to waste the taxpayer’s time and money in going to court to litigate something that even a dope should be able to understand what happened . . . just send him to the next world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If someone shouts allahu akbar on a knife spree I know what the motive is and so does everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
weezy . . . . Bless you for stating the obvious. When the reports first came out yesterday, the clips said a knife wielding guy, but omitted that he had said “Allah, Akbar.” For crying out loud, the fact that he was saying that as he was attempting to kill those around him . . . it tells you everything you need to know! I am sick and tired of news agencies, both here in the USA and abroad, failing to report the full story from the very beginning! It is little wonder that We The People have no faith in the news reporting agencies, be it newspapers, radio, television, or online–we just know that they may have left out crucial parts of the story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PC at its finest!
LikeLiked by 1 person
next step….ban knives in germany, with the exception of those who can carry for “religious reasons”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Darn Methodist
LikeLiked by 1 person