How surgery makes a fake vagina for MtF ‘transgenders’

Have you wondered just what “gender reassignment” surgeons do to “create” a fake vagina for a severely mentally-ill man who imagines he’s really a she?

This video shows how.

In other words, the fake vagina is actually the man’s gouged-out penis that’s stuffed inside a surgically-contrived cavity or wound in the man’s pelvis.

Even worse, after surgery, the fake vagina has to be dilated with a dildo, or it would seal up.

Why?

Because the so-called “vagina” is actually a wound.

That’s how mentally ill “transgenders” are, and how without moral scruples surgeons who do “sex reassignment” surgeries are. For the plain truth is that no amount of “reassignment” surgery can change a person’s gender. That is determined by your DNA, specifically your sex chromosomes: females have XX chromosomes; males have XY chromosomes.

In a sane society, instead of getting paid mega-bucks, those surgeons would be arrested for medical malpractice — for cutting and dicing and outright mutilating otherwise healthy bodies.

In a sane society, “transgenders” would be prevented from surgically mutilating their bodies, just as suicidal people are prevented from killing themselves.

But then 2017 America is not a sane society.

In America today, not only are sane people who refuse to submit to the “transgender” fiction condemned and vilified, taxpayers are compelled by government to subsidize these grotesque, body-mutilation surgeries via Medicare and in the military, and President Trump’s ending of Obama’s transgenders-in-military policy is met with sputtering outrage.

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20.

We truly are living in an upside-down world.

~Eowyn

