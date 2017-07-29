How surgery makes a fake vagina for MtF ‘transgenders’

Have you wondered just what “gender reassignment” surgeons do to “create” a fake vagina for a severely mentally-ill man who imagines he’s really a she?
This video shows how.
In other words, the fake vagina is actually the man’s gouged-out penis that’s stuffed inside a surgically-contrived cavity or wound in the man’s pelvis.
Even worse, after surgery, the fake vagina has to be dilated with a dildo, or it would seal up.
Why?
Because the so-called “vagina” is actually a wound.
That’s how mentally ill “transgenders” are, and how without moral scruples surgeons who do “sex reassignment” surgeries are. For the plain truth is that no amount of “reassignment” surgery can change a person’s gender. That is determined by your DNA, specifically your sex chromosomes: females have XX chromosomes; males have XY chromosomes.
In a sane society, instead of getting paid mega-bucks, those surgeons would be arrested for medical malpractice — for cutting and dicing and outright mutilating otherwise healthy bodies.
In a sane society, “transgenders” would be prevented from surgically mutilating their bodies, just as suicidal people are prevented from killing themselves.
But then 2017 America is not a sane society.
In America today, not only are sane people who refuse to submit to the “transgender” fiction condemned and vilified, taxpayers are compelled by government to subsidize these grotesque, body-mutilation surgeries via Medicare and in the military, and President Trump’s ending of Obama’s transgenders-in-military policy is met with sputtering outrage.
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20.
We truly are living in an upside-down world.
See also:
- American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism
- The truth about transgenderism and ‘gender reassignment’ surgery
- A transsexual regrets his ‘gender-reassignment’ surgery
~Eowyn
That we would sanction putting anyone thru that kind of procedure, much less at the expense of the US Military. If folks want this, let them save up the money and pay for it. It seems rather gross to me.
What happened to morals? And has the Hippocratic Oath been rescinded -when? The penis may be hidden but it is a penis unless a man is castrated and the penis disposed off, and IT will be a man until his heart stops beating. Barf!
Ahem! I wouldn’t dare touch that [subject] with a ten foot pole!!!!🙄
Next, some other group of people (transfacers) will demand to have their noses transmuted into a second mouth. Since that isn’t much different from gouging out a penis to create a vagina, I’ve no doubt that the surgeons who perform these horrors would step up right away for the job – no doubt charging a king’s ransom. Undeniably awful and immoral.
Apparently a person who undergoes this surgery shortens their lifespan by 20-30 years due to the hormone suppressing drugs and the wounding that is never allowed to heal. I know someone who is saving to have this surgery performed. He takes strong hormone supressants and incredibly strong estrogen. It took adding the estrogen to take the man smell ie pheromones away. I noticed it immediately. I only told him to think long and hard about removing a healthy body part and at the same time losing his fertility. I know how things change overtime. I unfortunately believe he will live to regret his decision. He is 28 years old. I have seen the effects of the estrogen in our plastics degrading in our water supply as well as the poisons we use on our food crops in particular our non organic apples cause in our men, particularly our young men and it is devastating. I attended an event with over 50 people and the lack of male pheromones in the air around the men was palatable. We are in real trouble here in the USA yet everyone sleep walks hoping that everything will somehow be OK. I believe it will not be OK because it is not in anyway ok here now. No one will awaken and fight until it is too late. The Republic will be gone with the men you are too feminized to fight for it. Jam
Only God makes vaginas for girls, not a doctor.
It hurt just watching the video, so I didn’t see it all the way through. How much do the activities of the globalist Illuminati through vaccinations, food, drink, air, mercury amalgam, and education policies contribute to present day aberrations?
