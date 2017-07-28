Washington health department to remove billboard with anti-pot message aimed at Latinos kids

In 2010, the City of Yakima had a population of just over 91,000 people and 41.3% were Hispanic or Latino (of any race), according to Wikipedia.
I just can’t keep up with the liberal nonsense in Washington state: They legalize pot and offer safe drug injection sites, then they try to discourage pot use. Makes no sense to me yet that is liberal logic for ‘ya.
From Seattle Times: The Washington State Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino young people in the Yakima area.
The public-health campaign includes advertisements and at least one billboard that says, “We don’t need pot to have fun,” and “We’re Hispanics … We’re cool by default.”
Health-department spokeswoman Julie Graham says it’s clear from the reaction on social media that some people were offended. The department said on its Twitter feed Tuesday it will remove the billboard.
Graham says the ads are part of a statewide effort to prevent teens from using marijuana. She said the department allocated $100,000 for a campaign in the Yakima area that also includes radio, social-media and shopping-mall advertising.
A group of about 60 local youngsters helped craft the message running in Yakima, which they thought would be effective in their demographic.
DCG
They are illegal aliens…hows that cool? What the heck does ‘cool’ mean any how?
Write it in illegal alien, may be they’d some meaning out of it.
I prefer to use the term ILLEGAL ALIEN, Hispanic is not a race but an ethnic distinction, Hispanics come from all races and physical traits. The term Hispanic is merely a translation of the Old World word Hispania (Latin) or Hispano (Spanish). Latin America is a geographic location. People from Latin America are all Latin but not all are Hispanics.
What am I? I was born in a Caribbean island, guess I am a Carib or a native, STOP! I am confused 😐Jajaja 😂
41.3% of Yakima’s pop. are Hispanic/Latino? That’s more than 4 out of every 10 Yakimans! When and how did that happen? Is Yakima in an agricultural zone that employs Mexican laborers?
Dr Eowyn . . . Yakima is in the heart of an agricultural zone, and they do employ thousands of Mexican laborers. The only problem is that along with the labor that they provide . . . they also provide an extremely high percentage of drug use, and the sale of drugs. It is rather a double-edged sword. I am glad that I do not live in Yakima.
The answer to your last question: yes.
