Washington health department to remove billboard with anti-pot message aimed at Latinos kids

In 2010, the City of Yakima had a population of just over 91,000 people and 41.3% were Hispanic or Latino (of any race), according to Wikipedia.

I just can't keep up with the liberal nonsense in Washington state: They legalize pot and offer safe drug injection sites, then they try to discourage pot use. Makes no sense to me yet that is liberal logic for 'ya.

From Seattle Times: The Washington State Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino young people in the Yakima area.

The public-health campaign includes advertisements and at least one billboard that says, “We don’t need pot to have fun,” and “We’re Hispanics … We’re cool by default.”

Health-department spokeswoman Julie Graham says it’s clear from the reaction on social media that some people were offended. The department said on its Twitter feed Tuesday it will remove the billboard.

Graham says the ads are part of a statewide effort to prevent teens from using marijuana. She said the department allocated $100,000 for a campaign in the Yakima area that also includes radio, social-media and shopping-mall advertising.

A group of about 60 local youngsters helped craft the message running in Yakima, which they thought would be effective in their demographic.

