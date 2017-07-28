Trump’s Wall is a go! House approves $1.6B down payment for border wall

While RINO betrayers (John McCain, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski) killed the repeal of Obamacare in the Senate early this morning, House Republicans are going full steam ahead.

Two days ago, the House Judiciary Committee voted for the Gaetz Amendment to HRes. 446, authorizing an investigation of Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch and Robert Mueller. (See “House Republicans are going after Hillary Clinton!“)

Yesterday, July 27, 2017, the Republican-majority House of Representatives voted 230-196 to make a $1.6 billion down payment for President Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Republican leaders cleverly avoided voting directly on the divisive issue. Instead, they tucked the wall provision into a broader procedural vote on a $788 billion spending bill funding defense and veterans programs.

Trump has pushed for the bill’s sweeping increase for the Pentagon and commensurate cuts of more than $50 billion, or 10%, from domestic agencies and foreign aid. House Republicans are responding by adding even more for defense but have significantly scaled back Trump’s cuts to domestic programs like community development grants and medical research. (Breitbart)

Thank you, House Republicans!

~Eowyn

