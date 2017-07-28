Trump’s Wall is a go! House approves $1.6B down payment for border wall

While RINO betrayers (John McCain, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski) killed the repeal of Obamacare in the Senate early this morning, House Republicans are going full steam ahead.
Two days ago, the House Judiciary Committee voted for the Gaetz Amendment to HRes. 446, authorizing an investigation of Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch and Robert Mueller. (See “House Republicans are going after Hillary Clinton!“)
Yesterday, July 27, 2017, the Republican-majority House of Representatives voted 230-196 to make a $1.6 billion down payment for President Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Republican leaders cleverly avoided voting directly on the divisive issue. Instead, they tucked the wall provision into a broader procedural vote on a $788 billion spending bill funding defense and veterans programs.
Trump has pushed for the bill’s sweeping increase for the Pentagon and commensurate cuts of more than $50 billion, or 10%, from domestic agencies and foreign aid. House Republicans are responding by adding even more for defense but have significantly scaled back Trump’s cuts to domestic programs like community development grants and medical research. (Breitbart)
Thank you, House Republicans!
~Eowyn
As a “Mainah”, I, along with several others, are embarrassed to claim douchebag Collins as a member of Maine’s constituency, let alone a Senator (may the senile old hag rot in hell).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hadenoughalready . . . Congratulations for being able to “own” that. I love your parting words about Senator Collins . . .”may the senile old hag rot in hell” Thems my sentiments about several of these nar-do-wells we have in both the houses of Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Living in her family’s home county, she is not well liked and neither is her family’s hardware business.
LikeLike
“House Republican leaders cleverly avoided voting directly on the divisive issue.” Oh noes, the media would have been so bad to them, oh wait, they already are. Grow some cajones repubs!
Any how, I’m glad this moved forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know sometimes I get a little down…..I have not ever doubt President Trump’s words, this is another way of letting everybody know that what he says comes to pass no matter who opposes him, smart man he is. Hell, whoever says he is losing people, bite your tongue, he will make 8 like a champ he is!!!,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alma . . . I would say we are as lucky as the dickens to have ended up with Trump as our President! I Agree with you completely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect our prayers to the Almighy had a lot to do with his election. Let’s never forget that, ok.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maine is jealous and wants a wall too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey,while you’re at it,Nevada needs a wall up the Eastern California Border too. Don’t worry about our “Governor”-I’m expecting to see our AG,Adam Laxalt win the office at the next Election. He’s strongly pro Constitution and VERY much pro Second Amendment. (As it is WRITTEN,NOT as the Liberals INTERPRET it!)
LikeLike