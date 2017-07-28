John McCain, another snake-tongue flicker, scuttles Obamacare repeal

Posted on July 28, 2017 by | 18 Comments

Recently diagnosed with malignant brain cancer, Sen. John McCain (RINO-Arizona) is making use of whatever days or months remaining in his life to do as much political damage as possible.

See also “John McCain’s foundation is funded by Saudis, Rothschilds & Soros“.

Early today, McCain is one of three fake-Republican senators to kill the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare.

Joe Tacopino reports for the New York Post that at about 1:30 a.m. this morning, just hours after the “skinny” repeal was released with the hope that it could be sent to the House and be further worked on in committee, the Senate voted on the bill.

Although the 51-49 vote was largely cast along party lines, despite intense pressure from the White House, three so-called Republicans scuttled the repeal by joining Democrats in voting “no”. The three reprobates are John McCain, who had returned to Washington from Arizona following a brain-cancer diagnosis, Susan Collins (RINO-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (RINO-Alaska).

President Trump had rooted for the bill’s passage from the sidelines earlier in the night by sending a message via Twitter: “Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!”

Just before McCain entered the chamber with the vote already underway, he turned to reporters and smugly told them, “Watch the show,” according to Politico.

As McCain cast his “no” vote, an audible gasp could be heard from the assembly followed by cheers from Democrats.

We should have known John McCain is the devil’s spawn.

As you will see in the video clip below from McCain’s first presidential debate with Barack Obama on Sept. 26, 2008, in the space of a little over one minute (1:14 minutes), McCain flicked his tongue out like a snake almost every second, totaling a dizzying 58 times — at the 0:01, 0:02, 0:03, 0:05, 0:06, 0:07, 0:08, 0:09, 0:10, 0:11, 0:12 (twice), 0:13, 0:14, 0:15, 0:17 (twice), 0:19, 0:20, 0:21, 0:23, 0:24, 0:25, 0:26, 0:27, 0;29, 0:30, 0:32, 0:34, 0:36, 0:37, 0:38, 0:40, 0:41, 0:43, 0:44, 0:45, 0:46 (twice), 0:47, 0:48, 0:49, 0:51, 0:52, 0:53, 0:54, 0:55, 0:57, 0:59, 1:01, 1:03, 1;04, 1:05, 1:07, 1:09, 1:10, 1:12 and 1:13 marks.

See for yourself by slowing down the video. Here’s how:

  • Left click on the wheel icon in the bottom right of the video.
  • Select 0:25 speed.

McCain is the worst of all the snake tongue-flickers I’ve chronicled.

See also:

H/t FOTM‘s Facebook reader Faye N.

~Eowyn

18 responses to “John McCain, another snake-tongue flicker, scuttles Obamacare repeal

  1. Hadenoughalready | July 28, 2017 at 11:44 am | Reply

    And when o-care finally collapses in utter devastation, who, then, will they blame? Lemme guess – Trump, right? Good try RINOs.
    Come the 2018 midterms, I hope the American people finally throw these sleazy vipers out on their asses once and for all. Maybe then we’ll get some work done.

  2. MomOfIV | July 28, 2017 at 11:46 am | Reply

    not even supposedly having brain cancer will deter demon mccain from his evil antics….

  3. filia.aurea | July 28, 2017 at 11:55 am | Reply

    McCain is doubling-down on evil in spite of terminal cancer…insufferable hubris. This while his own health care and that of his fellow swamp monsters have ILLEGALLY EXEMPTED themselves from ACA (Verified by Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch).

  4. DCG | July 28, 2017 at 12:07 pm | Reply

    ARRRGGHHHH. I’m so sick of RINOs……

  5. muchmadness | July 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm | Reply

    McCain is malignant, period. No brain tumor necessary.

  7. molly | July 28, 2017 at 2:27 pm | Reply

    Maybe there is no tumor and it was to get sympathy for him before he did this?
    I do not believe anything they say now.

  8. truckjunkie | July 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm | Reply

    So when O’care finally completely collapses,we must lay the blame for everyone’s loss of resources at the feet of the RINO’s who wouldn’t accept anything EXCEPT allowing that collapse-the blood will be on THEIR hands.

