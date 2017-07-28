ICE arrests 114 in New York operation targeting fugitives and illegal aliens

From Fox News: An Ecuadorian citizen who was illegally in the United States and had been convicted of rape was among 114 people arrested during an 11-day operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in New York, the agency said Tuesday.
ICE said the sweep, which ended Saturday, targeted fugitives and and people who have violated U.S. immigration laws, including those who re-entered the country after being deported.
Of those arrested during the operation, 82 people had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses and fraud, while 15 others had pending criminal charges, including assault, larceny and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Others taken into custody included a Jamaican citizen — with a prior conviction for forcible touching, robbery in the 1st degree and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 — and a Mexican citizen whose criminal record includes a 1st degree manslaughter conviction, authorities said.
“Our nation has a proud history of immigration, but we are also a nation governed by laws specifically designed to protect its citizens and residents. ERO deportation officers are committed to enforcing the immigration laws set forth by our legislators,” said Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York. “Of those arrested during this operation, nine were released from New York custody with an active detainer, which poses an increased risk to the officers and the community.”
DCG
But depriving NYC of all that cultural diversity will reduce its quaint charm, not to mention the microaggressions committed against people with differing cultural and religious beliefs. Some people are so judgemental.
By the way how do we know that 11 year old girl did not rape that man? Worse why assume it was an 11 year girl, could she not have been one of the 38 officially recognized genders recognized by Mayor Del Commio? I mean could she/it/der commissar been really a gerbil trapped inside a raccoon’s body?
Workers of the world unite! Are we to discriminate against others because of artificially defined boundaries. I mean its not like people lock their front doors or anything is it?
Waco Bob . . . . . Well said! I just wish that “ICE” had been busy here in Portland, Oregon . . . we have some Mexican joker who was apprehended after raping a 65 year old woman, and another woman. This a$$hole, has had “20” previous deportation and return orders–quite the record for a 31 year old. He has actually be sent back a total of seven times. Now the citizens will have to pay to incarcerate him for who knows how long. I’m all for D-E-P-O-R-T-A-T-I-O-N; if this fool had not been like a yoyo, returning to the USA time and time again, then at least the two woman whose lives have been wrecked would not have suffered at his hands. It’s interesting that when reading the original news articles, there was no mention of the fact that he was an “illegal alien.” Life is good here in Portland, and in the State of Oregon, for illegals, since both have been declared as being “sanctuary habitations for illegals.” When he appeared in court he pled “not guilty,” the Multnomah County jail facility declared him to be in a “meth induced psychosis.” I don’t know, does that mean he is not responsible for his criminal activity? My fondest wish would be that he permanently would “get lost” somehow, somewhere in our jail system, since the authorities do not seem to be able to permanently get him to stay in his own country.
DCG . . . very good story, it’s encouraging to see that ICE is busy clearing our society of at least some of these undesirables. I just wish it had been in my neck of the woods.
President Trump keeps his promises. MAGA!
Some people understimate our President Trump -that he is not going to fulfill what he has promised. As the most important man of this world he has been a powerful figure in the business world, he knows WHAT HE IS AFTER and I don’t think a quitter by any means but intent on his agenda, some call him a narcissist, (as he was accused of in Hemmer’s Fox news a few minutes ago). He doesn’t need the press or people demeaning his character, THEY NEED him in order to keep on top.
Note Cuomo’s pic satan’s tongue.
You have good eyes, Alma.
Andrew Cuomo is another snake tongue-flicker!
