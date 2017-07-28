Environmental hypocrite DiCaprio and friends jet to St. Tropez to save the environment

Just as he did last year, environmental crusader hypocrite Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a fundraiser in St. Tropez on July 26 to “save the icebergs.”

Wonder how much carbon emissions these hypocrites released into the air flying over to save the planet party in St. Tropez.

From MSN: Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with Titanic co-stars Kate Winslet and Billy Zane at his annual charity auction in St Tropez. The acting trio, who starred together in 1997’s Oscar-winning epic, joked that they were now “saving” the icebergs, 20 years on.

“Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” Zane wrote underneath a picture of the group.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation hosts a star-studded gala in the South of France every summer, to raise money for his environmental projects.

This year one of the auction lots was a private dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet at a New York restaurant in October.

Proceeds will also go to Winslet’s GoFundMe campaign, which helps young mothers in the UK pay for cancer treatment.

Madonna and Lenny Kravitz performed at the event, which honoured Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with the foundation’s New World Leadership Award.

Last year the gala raised a staggering $45 million for various environmental charities, with an impressive $80 million in total since its inauguration in 2010.

DCG

Advertisements