Seahawks player Michael Bennett working on a book titled, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable”

Imagine the outrage if a white man penned, “Things That Make Black People Uncomfortable.”

From Yahoo: Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks is working on a book about “the NFL, racism, sexism, intersectionality and athletes being no longer silenced,” co-author Dave Zirin of The Nation said Monday.

The book will be titled Things That Make White People Uncomfortable and is scheduled to come out in April 2018, according to Publishers Weekly.

According to Publishers Weekly, Anthony Arnove of Haymarket Books bought the book, and described it as, “a sports memoir and manifesto as hilarious as it is revealing.”

The two-time Pro Bowler has been outspoken on social issues in the past, such as calling the 2016 presidential election “a disgrace” and asking a white player to join Colin Kaepernick in his national anthem protest. The defensive end has supported Kaepernick’s protest and has said he believes NFL executives are blackballing the free–agent quarterback.

Bennett, who is entering his ninth season in the league, has also pledged to donate all of his endorsement money made during 2017 and is hosting an event Saturday for Charleena Lyles, a black mother who was shot and killed by Seattle police in June (Lyles was mentally unstable and pulled out a knife in front of the cops).

