San Francisco transit officials withhold video of teen crimes to avoid racial stereotyping

From Fox News: Transit authorities in the San Francisco area are withholding video of crimes by black teens, claiming that it would promote unfair racial stereotypes.
The videos show the youths stealing purses, wallets, and phones. Between 40 and 60 teens boarded a train on April 22 and robbed seven passengers.
“The individuals they saw on video were repeat offenders. They knew who these people were,” said witness Rusty Stapp, who is suing to get the video released.
“When it is involving juveniles as these last two incidents have occurred, the police department make the determination that there is not a public interest in sending all that information out,” said a Bay Area Rapid Transit spokesperson.
However, BART Director Debora Allen discovered an internal memo cautioning against releasing the footage for fear of racial stereotyping. “People need to be aware of what’s happening on the trains,” said Allen, one of at least two BART officials who are calling out the transit system.
Releasing the footage would “unfairly affect and characterize riders of color, leading to sweeping generalizations in media reports and a high level of racially insensitive commentary,” the memo read.
Assault, robbery, and rape have risen 41 percent on BART, William La Jeunesse reported on “Happening Now.”
DCG
If it’s white teen hoodlums in the video, BART officials would have no qualms making it public ’cause it’s never racist or “racial stereotyping” when it comes to whites. /sarc
This doesn’t happen where concealed carry is the law of the land.
0.27 “It won’t surprise you to learn that suppressing information about crime, not an effective way to fight it”. Could this tactic be the reason Germany and other European countries criminalize research into WW2? Could the perps behind those laws be hiding big lies and crimes? Ongoing big crimes?
This is Orwell’s Newspeak in action: We have gone from conveying no information to conveying false information. This is not about “not wishing to reinforce stereotypes”; Rather, it is predicated upon commanding the public what to think.
In other words, as we’re the “racists” here, any prosecution that would come of this is not based on any notion of Justice; Rather, it is because the ideology of the State has been offended. Because, according to what BART said, by implication, it is we who are the racists; Therefor, we are not entitled to the truth, and the punks go on to offend again, until a new Bernhard Goetz comes along. (As I am confident will happen, eventually).
Imagined headline: “Lake Mead, which supplies water for the lower states, was recently contaminated, yet water officials refused to alert customers as it may lead to stereotyping of fecal matter.”
Anytime there is a public safety issue, warnings are splashed out on all media platfoms: flash floods, air quality, tornadoes, water advisories. But when there’s a crime problem, the public is kept ignorant. BART needs it’s own Guardian Angels. Sadly, it seems, no one will man up.
It has long been obvious that the government and all the media are focused on an agenda of one sided race baiting, and who the singular target are.
