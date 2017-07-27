Illegal alien living in New York arrested for raping 12-year-old girl multiple times

illegal alvarado perez

I wonder if Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s The Liberty Defense Project will offer pro-bono legal services to this scumbag?

From Daily Mail: An illegal immigrant living in New York allegedly raped a young girl multiple times when she was 12 and 13 years old, including once in front of a baby.

Fernando Alvarado-Perez, 37, was arrested and is facing several rape and child endangerment charges after he allegedly attacked the girl in Geneseo in upstate New York.

It is not clear when the alleged rapes took place.  Alvarado-Perez is accused of having sex with the girl at least once in front of a baby.  He is being held at the Livingston County Jail without bail.

Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian told the Livingston County News that Alvarado-Perez told officers after his arrest that he had come to the US illegally 10 years ago.

The police department initiated a new policy in May that dictates how officers are supposed to deal with illegal immigrants. They did not abide by the policy when arresting Alvarado-Perez, the chief said.

‘Our officers were concerned about investigating this incident and assisting the family the best we could with referral services to other agencies,’ he said. ‘His immigration status wasn’t a priority to us.’

Alvarado-Perez was charged with first-degree rape, rape in the second degree, criminal sex act in the second degree and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

DCG

  1. David Cameron | July 27, 2017 at 8:34 am | Reply

    Back in the days when justice meant something that scumbag would have been hung from the closest lamp post.

