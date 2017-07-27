High Court denies parents of Charlie Gard the right to determine treatment for the last days of his life

Statism alive and well in the UK.

From Daily Mail: A High Court judge has given Charlie Gard’s parents until midday tomorrow to reach an agreement with Great Ormond Street Hospital on arrangements for the end of his life.

Mr. Justice Francis said the 11-month-old will be transferred to a hospice where his ventilation tube will be removed if doctors and his parents fail to reach a compromise about how he should be cared for in his final moments.

Charlie’s parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard had said it was their final wish to take him home to ‘slip away’ in his cot before his first birthday.

Both his parents and doctors have now conceded that he should move to a hospice – but continue to disagree over the detail of care plans. Miss Yates and Mr. Gard wanted to spend a week at a hospice with Charlie before he died.

But Great Ormond Street bosses said they were not satisfied that a properly-qualified specialist would be in control under the parents’ plan, and said life-support treatment should end shortly after Charlie arrived at a hospice.

A family friend said the pair, ‘will be devastated they have not been granted their final wishes as parents.’

Charlie is only expected to spend a few hours in a hospice because they are not licensed to be able to look after him for more than a few hours once the ventilator is taken off.

Miss Yates was in court today wearing a heart-shaped pendant engraved with ‘Charlie’ while Mr. Gard continued the vigil at their son’s bedside. Before the judge returned to court, Miss Yates sobbed and said: ‘I don’t want to be in the same room as him.’

Apparently referring to the lawyers for the hospital, she added: ‘I hope you are happy with yourself. How can you do that? What if it was your child?’ before running out of court crying.

On Monday, Miss Yates, 31, and Mr. Gard, 33, reduced the High Court to tears by making the agonising decision to let Charlie die after an eight-month legal battle.

They accepted their 11-month-old, who has mitochondrial disease, was now beyond hope of any cure – which they blamed on ‘a lot of wasted time’ by medics – and would not live to see his first birthday on Friday next week.

But their plan to take Charlie home, give him baths and let him sleep in his cot before saying their final goodbyes on Monday next week were dashed by the hospital.

Great Ormond Street said he should go to a hospice – or stay with them – because his ventilator won’t fit through the front door and doctors fear he could suffer pain or a ‘distressing or disordered death’.

A family friend said: ‘The hospital have set the bar so high that in terms of clinical team for Charlie’s end of life nothing seemed good enough for gosh. The reality is Charlie is very stable, not in pain and rarely needs a doctor. It is therefore difficult to understand why Charlie could not die at home.’

‘All he needs is a ventilator which pumps room air into his lungs. It is extraordinarily sad that there’s been so much fuss about him dying at home. Connie and Chris have conceded a hospice but it was not their first choice. They will be devastated they have not been granted their final wishes as parents.’

Read the rest of this distressing story here.

DCG

Advertisements