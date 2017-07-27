Drunk/naked British gals in Spanish party-town outed on Facebook

From whatever available evidence there is, it appears British young women are prone to public displays of drunkenness and sluttiness.

Three months ago, I did a post, “You’ve come a long way, baby: British women at Grand National horse race,” from which FOTM harvested this pic (see below) which became the subject of one of our most popular caption contests:

Now, a Facebook page, “Maga Walk of Shame,” is chronicling the behavior and lack-of-clothing of British gals (and men too) as they walk back to their hotels and holiday apartments after a wild night out in Magaluf, a tourist resort on the Spanish island of Majorca with a sex- and alcohol -fueled “party” reputation.

Urban Dictionary defines “walk of shame” as “walking back home the day after an unplanned casual sexual encounter, typically dressed in the same clothes as the previous evening”.

Below are some pics and a video from “Maga Walk of Shame“:

Jon Lockett reports for The Sun, July 26, 2017, that while the Facebook page is criticized by some for invading peoples’ privacy (one person commented: “The whole point of going to Magaluf is to have a proper wild time. You don’t need some idiot filming your every move”), those that work in the island resort defended the popular page. A 20-year-old Magaluf worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told Daily Star Online: “If you’re going to go to Magaluf, expect to be on it. It is just a bit of banter and a bit of a joke. None of the girls seem to mind and mostly just have a laugh along with it.”

Drunken tourists tearing up the Magaluf strip this summer have sparked crisis talks as local officials try to crack down on the violence and disorder. British and German diplomats were summoned for a meeting with Spanish officials to discuss how to clamp down on the excesses of young visitors. The local council issued a list of 64 banned activities, including public boozing and climbing trees and buildings, with fines of up to £2,600 ($3,392) for violations.

More disturbing than the public drunkenness and nudity/semi-nudity is a video on “Maga Walk of Shame” of a satanic parade down Magaluf’s main street in May 2017. , who was at the parade, wrote this comment:

Here are some screenshots from the video, showing men carrying flaming torches and wearing animals heads, demon masks and devil horns, and a giant effigy of a winged demon:

The demon parade is Magaluf’s version of correfoc, a traditional Catalan “fire and devil” street festival because, you know, paying homage to the Devil is just so much fun. /sarc

~Eowyn

