The Masters of the Universe Caption Contest

Posted on July 26, 2017 by | 1 Comment

This is the 155th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

But they tell us there are no conspiracies!

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Liberals/Democrats/Left, Obama, social media, United States, US Presidents and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “The Masters of the Universe Caption Contest

  1. truckjunkie | July 26, 2017 at 4:11 am | Reply

    WATER??!? THIS is SUPPOSED to be WINE! You’re not doing your job Barry….

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s