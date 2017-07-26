The Masters of the Universe Caption Contest

This is the 155th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
But they tell us there are no conspiracies!
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
WATER??!? THIS is SUPPOSED to be WINE! You’re not doing your job Barry….
