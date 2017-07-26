President Trump ends Obama’s transgender-in-military policy

The military of any country, including that of the United States, is about national defense. The military is not a place for social engineering experiments.

But that’s precisely what Obama did to the U.S. military.

Under the Obama administration, so-called “transgenders” — a biological impossibility — were catered to:

Finally, sanity will now return to the U.S. military.

Three hours ago, President Trump sent out a series of three tweets announcing an end to the Obama administration’s policy of transgenders in the U.S. military. He wrote:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow . . . Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming . . . victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Thank you, President Trump!

Please continue to pray for President Trump.

H/t Will Shanley

~Eowyn

6 responses to “President Trump ends Obama’s transgender-in-military policy

  1. kommonsentsjane | July 26, 2017 at 9:18 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Thank God for small favors.

    One more Obama trick to mess up the country. When a man or woman is in a state of flux and they do no know what gender they are – they sure don’t need to be in the military of all places – they need outside help to guide them.

    Obama’s decision in this matter only tells you what a screwball he was. When will the AG get his screw driver and go to work on Obama/Hillary and their minions instead of screwing around with the Russians, et al?

  2. Alma | July 26, 2017 at 9:18 am | Reply

    Why do I love thee, PRESIDENT TRUMP? Let me count the ways, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, END OF OBAMACARE, END OF ILLEGALS, CARE FOR VETERANS, END TRANSGENDERS ACCEPTANCE IN THE MILITARY -real men and women only, and the list continues…….

  3. Crazycat | July 26, 2017 at 9:18 am | Reply

    Well the military does have a policy of rejecting those with mental illness..

  4. DCG | July 26, 2017 at 9:25 am | Reply

    Good. Military not a place for special snowflakes.

  5. TPR | July 26, 2017 at 9:27 am | Reply

    I saw that earlier in Trump’s twitter & couldn’t believe my eyes! Way to go POTUS! I hope every tranny that entered the military over the past 12 months is booted out forthwith! 😀 And take your wigs, your heels, your makeup with you!

    Thanks for the half-dozen list of grievous tranny-loving enactments. One down, Five to go!

  6. MomOfIV | July 26, 2017 at 10:14 am | Reply

    Thank You Jesus!

