President Trump ends Obama’s transgender-in-military policy

The military of any country, including that of the United States, is about national defense. The military is not a place for social engineering experiments.
But that’s precisely what Obama did to the U.S. military.
Under the Obama administration, so-called “transgenders” — a biological impossibility — were catered to:
- In 2012, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued new guidelines that illegal aliens awaiting deportation must be provided taxpayer-funded abortion services, transportation to the abortion clinic, and transgender hormone therapy.
- Beginning in June 2014, so-called “sex reassignment” transgender surgery is covered by the near-bankrupt Medicare.
- In 2015, male Army ROTC cadets were made to wear red high heels to “raise awareness” about rape.
- On May 13, 2016, Obama issued a directive (via the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights) ordering all schools, colleges and universities that receive federal financial assistance to allow “transgenders” to use the rest- or locker-room of their predilection, instead of in accordance to their biological plumbing. “Transgenderism” is defined and determined subjectively by the “transgender”.
- Beginning in June 2014, the Pentagon used she-males to recruit transgenders.
- On June 30, 2016, effective immediately, Obama lifted a longstanding ban on transgenders in the military.
Finally, sanity will now return to the U.S. military.
Three hours ago, President Trump sent out a series of three tweets announcing an end to the Obama administration’s policy of transgenders in the U.S. military. He wrote:
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow . . . Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming . . . victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”
Thank you, President Trump!
Please continue to pray for President Trump.
H/t Will Shanley
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Thank God for small favors.
One more Obama trick to mess up the country. When a man or woman is in a state of flux and they do no know what gender they are – they sure don’t need to be in the military of all places – they need outside help to guide them.
Obama’s decision in this matter only tells you what a screwball he was. When will the AG get his screw driver and go to work on Obama/Hillary and their minions instead of screwing around with the Russians, et al?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do I love thee, PRESIDENT TRUMP? Let me count the ways, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, END OF OBAMACARE, END OF ILLEGALS, CARE FOR VETERANS, END TRANSGENDERS ACCEPTANCE IN THE MILITARY -real men and women only, and the list continues…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well the military does have a policy of rejecting those with mental illness..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Military not a place for special snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that earlier in Trump’s twitter & couldn’t believe my eyes! Way to go POTUS! I hope every tranny that entered the military over the past 12 months is booted out forthwith! 😀 And take your wigs, your heels, your makeup with you!
Thanks for the half-dozen list of grievous tranny-loving enactments. One down, Five to go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Jesus!
LikeLike