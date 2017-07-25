We have a winner!

Posted on July 25, 2017 by | 1 Comment

. . . for FOTM’s 154th Caption Contest!

So many good captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 154th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .

evh!

Here’s the winning caption:

Angela, I didn’t know I was going to cause the lefties to melt down on BOTH sides of the Atlantic.

Anonymous is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and two #2 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s his caption:

Admit it, Angela, Lena Dunham’s really your daughter!

Linda, truckjunkie, vistabee1 and Zorro are all in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Linda, vistabee1 and Zorro each has one #1 vote; truckjunkie has two #2 votes. Here are their respective captions:

You don’t think I’m as pretty as Melania! (Linda)

I’m SO embarrassed! I can’t believe I DID it — I KISSED HILLARY!!!! (truckjunkie)

Don’t cry, Angela, I don’t have the jurisdiction to put YOU in jail… (vistabee1)

The Tears of a Clown (Zorro)

Jurist is in 4th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here’s his caption:

Still here! Didn’t you know that covering your eyes to make someone go away is for preschoolers?

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, evh!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

StrawberrydancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPurpleBananaPineappledancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPineappleStrawberry

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Humor, US Presidents and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “We have a winner!

  1. traildustfotm | July 25, 2017 at 3:51 pm | Reply

    Congratulations evh!

    And big thanks to all the contestants, especially Anonymous, Linda, truckjunkie, vistabee1, Zorro and Jurist!

    You make this blog very enjoyable!

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s