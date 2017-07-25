We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 154th Caption Contest!

So many good captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 154th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .

Here’s the winning caption:

Anonymous is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and two #2 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s his caption:

Admit it, Angela, Lena Dunham’s really your daughter!

Linda, truckjunkie, vistabee1 and Zorro are all in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Linda, vistabee1 and Zorro each has one #1 vote; truckjunkie has two #2 votes. Here are their respective captions:

You don’t think I’m as pretty as Melania! (Linda) I’m SO embarrassed! I can’t believe I DID it — I KISSED HILLARY!!!! (truckjunkie) Don’t cry, Angela, I don’t have the jurisdiction to put YOU in jail… (vistabee1) The Tears of a Clown (Zorro)

Jurist is in 4th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here’s his caption:

Still here! Didn’t you know that covering your eyes to make someone go away is for preschoolers?

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, evh!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

