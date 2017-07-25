British government wants to outlaw knives

Britain already has gun control.

Now, the government wants knife control as well.

Tom Newton Dunn reports for The Sun that on July 17, 2017, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd proposed a complete ban on “street weapons” that “glamorize violence,” making possession of them illegal everywhere, whether in public or at home, and putting them on the same legal footing as unlicensed firearms.

The street weapons to be banned include:

zombie knives

butterfly knives

knuckledusters

sword sticks

blowpipes

a range of martial arts weapons such as deathstars and handclaws

Only people having the weapons for bonafied ceremonial or religious reasons — whatever that means — will be exempt from the ban.

Amber Rudd, 53, a member of UK’s Conservative Party, also wants to:

Make it compulsory to buy all knives in person rather than via mail or online order, so as to keep them out of children’s hands.

Make it an offense to deliver knives to private property.

In a statement for The Sun, Rudd writes:

“Violence such as knife crime has a devastating effect on families, communities and society. Yet we are seeing knife attacks and the harm and suffering they cause all too often. Things need to change and today I am setting out further action to help make sure they do. Those who carry out such horrific attacks must know they face the full weight of the law. Since I joined the Home Office I have banned zombie knives. I have also worked with major retailers to stop un­derage knife sales. And last October police forces took part in a week of action to tackle knife crime under Operation Sceptre. This week hundreds of officers will be involved in the operation’s latest wave. I am launching proposals to make it illegal for knives sold online to be delivered to a private address. Retailers would deliver to a shop or lo­cation where the customer’s age can be checked. We are also looking to make it illegal to possess a dangerous weapon in the home. Together we can stop a crime that has become a scourge on society and break the vicious cycle of violence.”

The proposals come after police had called for more powers to tackle spiralling incidences on knife crime, despite earlier crackdowns such as longer jail terms. More than 32,000 knife offenses took place last year in Britain – a 14% increase from 2015.

Will Secretary Rudd propose a ban on pencils if criminals commit violence with pencils?

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

