Teenage cheerleader accused of killing newborn baby and burying it in garden

From Yahoo: An 18-year-old Ohio cheerleader was charged after the remains of her newborn baby were discovered buried in her backyard, according to reports.

Brooke Skylar Richardson was charged with reckless homicide on Friday after evidence showed the child “was not a stillborn baby,” according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

The baby’s remains were found earlier this month and they appeared to be buried more than two months before their discovery, according Lieutenant John Faine of the Warren’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby’s remains were reportedly discovered because of a tip from a doctor’s office.

“Law enforcement is continuing to treat this as an ongoing investigation,” Fornshell told Dayton Daily News.

The prosecutor’s office is still waiting on the coroner to determine the baby’s official cause of death, NYDailyNews reported.

Richardson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

Her attorney, Charles Rittgers, told reporters on Friday that Richardson is a “good student” who graduated high school a few months ago.

“She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or smoker,” Rittgers said. “By all measures, a very good girl who helped children… She’s by all means a very good person.”

Richardson was bonded out of the Warren County Jail. Her preliminary hearing date was set for Aug. 1.

