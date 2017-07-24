More libtard butt hurt: Singer Lana Del Rey won’t use American flag imagery anymore

From Harper’s Bazaar: Lana Del Rey is ditching her signature Americana aesthetic now that Donald Trump is in office. Though she initially built her brand on nostalgic, patriotic motifs—like the star-spangled backdrops, motorcycle rides through the American West, and even a Kennedys tribute we’ve seen in her earlier music videos—she’s taking a break, considering the nation’s current political climate.
Now that Trump is president, she says “it’s certainly uncomfortable” to look at the country with that same romantic lens, Del Rey told Pitchfork in a new interview. Thus, she plans to skip the stars-and-stripes imagery when she goes on tour for her upcoming album, Lust for Life.
“I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos,” Del Rey explained. “I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing ‘Born to Die.’ It’s not going to happen. I’d rather have static. It’s a transitional period, and I’m super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now—it didn’t feel weird in 2013.”
We knew Del Rey’s new record was going to be politically influenced from the moment she first announced it. (Even before she revealed new music, she was already joining witches around the world in casting spells on Trump.)
In a trailer for her upcoming album, she compared the political climate to “dark times” and a “tumultuous period.” The track list offered more clues, with songs titles like “God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It” and “When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing.” The former is a tribute to women who “don’t feel safe” in Trump’s America, she told Pitchfork, and the latter calls out the “boisterous rhetoric” perpetuated by the administration.
Read the rest of the butt hurt here.
DCG
I’ve seen her name, but I honestly have no idea who Lana Del Rey is. Had never listened to her “music”, nor will I, ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG a performer I don’t know and don’t care about has something stupid to say……again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the idea, you America Hating slut.
Dress up like a can of beer. (owned by a German Corporation, right?)
Why desecrate a perfectly good flag?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if that’s how the expression “meathead” came to be, that is, having nothing but a lot of baloney between one’s ears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s okay,Snowflake-you just follow your alleged heart. We’ll do our best to get by without you-and all the OTHER flakes who think we care about your opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh no! This means I’ll have to get rid of all of her records! (not!). I have no idea who she is and wouldn’t care if I did.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I succumbed to my curiosity and looked up her videos on YouTube.
Can you believe this is a “professional” singer?!
Neither of us missed anything, not knowing who she is!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sacrilegious! guess her next videos will have the hammer and sickle in the background.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bitch never said a word about odummers death squads in Syria, because talking about grabbing pussy is way worse than raping and murdering them. What a hypocrite.
LikeLike