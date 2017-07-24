Hillary Clinton voted second most-hated person in Hollywood

National Enquirer has an online, entirely nonrepresentative poll on “The 25 Most Hated People in Hollywood”.
The poll asks you to vote for the top 25 out of a list of 50 names.
According to the results as of half an hour ago, Hillary Clinton is the second most hated person, after Rosie O’Donnell and before murderer O. J. Simpson. Barack Obama is the 4th most hated person. Here’s the top 25 most hated people list:
- Rosie O’Donnell: 548 votes; 6%.
- Hillary Clinton: 453 votes; 5%.
- O. J. Simpson: 370 votes; 3%.
- Barack Obama: 319 votes; 3%.
- Whoopi Goldberg: 309 votes; 3%.
- Kim Kardashian: 306 votes; 3%.
- Kanye West: 305 votes; 3%.
- Alec Baldwin: 273 votes; 3%.
- Kris Jenner: 266 votes; 3%.
- Woody Allen: 252 votes; 3%.
- Madonna: 245 votes; 3%.
- Chris Brown: 238 votes; 3%.
- Stephen Colbert: 234 votes; 3%.
- Charlie Sheen: 227 votes; 2%.
- Megyn Kelly: 213 votes; 2%.
- Shia LeBeouf: 200 votes; 2%.
- Justin Bieber: 197 votes; 2%.
- Barbra Streisand: 191 votes; 2%.
- Kylie Jenner: 182 votes; 2%.
- Roman Polanski: 177 votes; 2%.
- Miley Cyrus: 170 votes; 2%.
- Sean Penn: 166 votes; 2%.
- Angelina Jolie: 166 votes; 2%.
- Gwyneth Paltrow: 164 votes; 2%.
- Ellen DeGeneres: 163 votes; 2%.
HA HA HA HA HA!
I’m surprised Jane Fonda isn’t on the list.
To vote in the poll, click here!
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Where is Jane Fonda?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seems like Hollywood has given the “absolution” and forgiven the sins of HANOI JANE and JOHN McCAIN. They will carry the label always, TRAITORS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang!! Watching the news, the popular sickening talk shows, and celebrity centered daily shows, you would think these are the most admired and beloved. Glad to know it just ain’t really so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who colluded with Russia in that election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fonda and Killary should be at a tie for number one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The guy who shot Penelope
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like she’s doing a huge amount of oinking in that pic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She certainly has pig feet. Fortunately, we were spared a full view of her pig-toes.
You would think with her $ multi-millions, she’d buy better-fitting and less tortuous-looking shoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She couldn’t afford nylons and a pedicure, Where the money go?
LikeLike
I voted. It lets you choose more than one, so go for it!
LikeLike
I voted for 25 people! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought this list was Hollywood’s spiritual leaders.
Why the negativity?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t a hard choice for me-Obama,hands down. He spent 8 years being the most INTENTIONALLY destructive person TO America,IN America. I’m convinced that every single thing he DID while in office AND since he left office has been specifically done to destroy America. Prove me wrong.
LikeLike
Looks to me that We the people got this one pretty right on. The only way it could be better is if it were 100 choices…. I voted for Broom Hilda in the only way possible: the WORST.
LikeLike