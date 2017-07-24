Hillary Clinton voted second most-hated person in Hollywood

National Enquirer has an online, entirely nonrepresentative poll on “The 25 Most Hated People in Hollywood”.

The poll asks you to vote for the top 25 out of a list of 50 names.

According to the results as of half an hour ago, Hillary Clinton is the second most hated person, after Rosie O’Donnell and before murderer O. J. Simpson. Barack Obama is the 4th most hated person. Here’s the top 25 most hated people list:

Rosie O’Donnell: 548 votes; 6%. Hillary Clinton: 453 votes; 5%. O. J. Simpson: 370 votes; 3%. Barack Obama: 319 votes; 3%. Whoopi Goldberg: 309 votes; 3%. Kim Kardashian: 306 votes; 3%. Kanye West: 305 votes; 3%. Alec Baldwin: 273 votes; 3%. Kris Jenner: 266 votes; 3%. Woody Allen: 252 votes; 3%. Madonna: 245 votes; 3%. Chris Brown: 238 votes; 3%. Stephen Colbert: 234 votes; 3%. Charlie Sheen: 227 votes; 2%. Megyn Kelly: 213 votes; 2%. Shia LeBeouf: 200 votes; 2%. Justin Bieber: 197 votes; 2%. Barbra Streisand: 191 votes; 2%. Kylie Jenner: 182 votes; 2%. Roman Polanski: 177 votes; 2%. Miley Cyrus: 170 votes; 2%. Sean Penn: 166 votes; 2%. Angelina Jolie: 166 votes; 2%. Gwyneth Paltrow: 164 votes; 2%. Ellen DeGeneres: 163 votes; 2%.

HA HA HA HA HA!

I’m surprised Jane Fonda isn’t on the list.

To vote in the poll, click here!

~Eowyn

