Hollyweird director Joss Whedon can’t face reality

The left are reality-challenged when it comes to Hillary losing the election, over six months ago. Newsweek recently ran an article entitled, “Hillary is president in an alternate universe.”

This Trump Derangement Syndrome adversely affects director Joss Whedon, who is one angry dude. The “self-proclaimed feminist” called Ivanka Trump a dog. And he also demeaned a group of teenage cancer survivors to take a shot at republicans.

Poor Joss must have been feeling really blue on Saturday. He tweeted out the above with the hashtag #MadamPresident.

You better buckle up buttercup…ya’ got three and a half (or maybe more) years of Trump presidency. Better pick up some sticky buns!

h/t Twitchy

DCG

