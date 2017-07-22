GMA spins a story on an illegal alien: “Ohio father of 4 bids farewell before deportation to Mexico”

The father is more than welcome to take his family with him to his native home.
The father had notice six years ago that because he is an illegal alien, he’d be getting the boot.
The father had been in the US for 16 years – plenty of time to acquire US citizenship.
Yet the media does their best everyday to prove why most see them as an arm of the demorats.
From Yahoo (originally on Good Morning America): An Ohio father of four had an emotional farewell with his family this morning before returning to Mexico.
Jesus Lara Lopez, who worked at a packaging facility in Willard, Ohio, was seen off by family and about a dozen supporters at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this morning, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Photographs taken at the airport before his flight show him embracing his children in a series of tearful goodbyes.
When Lopez checked in with immigration officials in March, he was told he was being deported under “an illegal immigration crackdown,” his lawyer David Leopold told the press this morning.
Lopez has been in the country for 16 years, and his children were born in the U.S., the Plain Dealer reported.
A federal immigration judge first ordered Lopez removed in 2011, Khaalid Walls, the Northeast communications director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told ABC News. In 2014 the agency granted Lopez a stay of removal, Walls said, adding that “in a further exercise of discretion, the agency has allowed him to remain free from custody to finalize his departure plans.”
“The agency will continue to closely monitor his case to ensure compliance,” Walls said.
He said that ICE could not confirm for ABC News whether Lopez complied with its request until after he is “successfully repatriated,” for operational and security reasons, but would try to provide an update on his status later today.
ABC affiliate WEWS-TV in Cleveland reported that Lopez had never been charged with a crime during his 16 years in the U.S., has paid taxes and did not receive food stamps. Walls noted in response that the lack of a criminal record does not necessarily exempt an unauthorized immigrant illegal alien from deportation.
“As Secretary [John] Kelly and Acting Director [Thomas D.] Homan have stated repeatedly, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of national security and public safety threats; however, no class or category of alien in the United States is exempt from arrest or removal,” Walls told ABC News.
Leopold told WEWS-TV that his client had a valid work permit. The New York Times reported in June that Lopez worked “the graveyard shift packing Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers” at Pepperidge Farm.
ABC News reached out to Pepperidge Farm for a comment about Lopez’s work permit, and the company said he was hired by a third-party company, Spherion, which manages packaging workers at the facility. Spherion confirmed for ABC News that Lopez had a valid work permit and it hired him in October 2016.
“These are the darkest times I’ve ever seen as an attorney. When the best and the brightest that we have to offer are taken from their homes and sent away,” Leopold told reporters. “The law is so broken.”
America’s Voice, an immigration rights advocacy group, posted a statement on its website criticizing the deportation of Lopez from John Sandweg, a former acting director of ICE and a former acting general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security.
“Cases like this are an incredible waste of ICE resources that only make it harder for the agency to identify and remove dangerous criminals,” he wrote. He added that he believes enforcement resources should be focused on finding criminals and public safety threats instead.
Sandweg has been a vocal critic of President Trump‘s broad promise of reducing illegal immigration to the U.S. a central part of his 2016 campaign.
The U.S. was already focused on enforcing immigration rules during the presidency of Barack Obama, who oversaw the removal of more than 2.5 million people through immigration orders, earning him the nickname deporter in chief.
“The [Trump] administration’s focus on the low-hanging fruit of the enforcement system only allows the bad guys to remain at large, weakening our public safety,” Sandweg added.
DCG
Of course he was deported,,, he worked for a living instead of mooching off the rest of us,, he took care of his family and loved his children,, the US government does not want this type of people here in America, illegal or natural citizen. Sad!
LikeLike
If he loved his American born children, why didn’t he spend any of his 16 years in the US trying to obtain legal citizenship? Taking care of your family includes planning for your future, before kids are born, if possible.
LikeLike
I have to agree that there are other guys who probably should be deported first, but illegal still means illegal and liberal brain dead people don’t seem to get that! Not sure if this can be called “tough love” but sure we can say “tough sh|t!” What I don’t get is this: how on earth (in the US of A) does a illegal alien get a work permit? How do they get SS numbers, driver’s licenses, etc.? Some serious unexplained stuff going on here that the USA needs to put an end to! Also have to put an end to the “you are an American if you are born in America” cr@p! NOT! If your parents are aliens, visitors, are here illegally, etc., you should not, NOT EVER!, be entitled to get American citizenship. How many freaking Chinese (and people from a laundry list of other countries) opportunistically travel to the USA just to give birth so their kids can get and American passport? Something is very, very wrong! Kids born to aliens have the parents, mother and father nationality, no matter where they are born. The USA is working towards the cliff, and every liberal, socialist-commie lemming is pushing every other lemming towards the edge; collective suicide, aided by illegals, unwilling to integrate refugees, etc. We need to wake up and save this country from ruin or we will lose eveything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel bad that this man had to leave, he was put on notice and remained in the country -looks like a good family man, worker and paid his dues but was an illegal immigrant thus disqualified himself from a law abiding citizen. Based on all the good on his side and his children been born in the US , a immigration attorney ($$$$$) could help him, meanwhile, take a number, wait and GOOD BYE, tell others to do it the right way, sooner or later the law will find them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would not have happened to any illegal if USA would have obeyed the laws on immigrants in the first place. Other countries are very tight on their immigration laws while we were ignoring ours. He had ample warning and plenty time to make his stay legal. He assumed America will turn the other way as usual. Oulaw anchor babies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The normal reaction to being told your going to be deported and your actually a valid human adult would be to immediately begin naturalization procedures. If this man wants back in would he not begin this process now? I find this whole episode smells like stinking gefilte fish!
LikeLiked by 1 person